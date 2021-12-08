Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
ArchAngel Token Gains Over 15,000%, Bitcoin Above $50,000

Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen 0.79 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum is down 0.56 per cent over the same period.

2021-12-08T12:29:15+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 12:29 pm

ArchAngel Token (ARCHA), a community-driven cryptocurrency project, gained more than 15,000 per cent in the last 24 hours, becoming the biggest gainer in that interval as on December 8.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin crossed the $50,000 mark. The price of Bitcoin was $50,585.63 at 8:30 am, falling 0.79 per cent, while its dominance in the crypto market is currently 40.50 per cent with a decrease of 0.18 per cent over the day, according to coinmarketcap.com, a global crypto exchange.

Ethereum saw a fall of 0.56 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $4,312.39, while Binance Coin (BNB) witnessed a fall of 2.58 per cent and was trading at $573.07. Coins such as Solana (SOL) was trading at $189.86, falling 2.84 per cent, and Cardano (ADA) fell 5.38 per cent to $1.37.

Meme Coins

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON) and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) fell in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin witnessed a fall of 0.81 per cent and was trading at $0.1781 at 8:30 am. Rival Shiba Inu lost 3.10 per cent and was trading at $0.00003653, Dogelon Mars fell by 2.60 per cent and was trading at $0.000001248, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.04356 and recorded a fall of 10.35 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $2.35 trillion, registering a decrease of 0.42 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $108.65 billion, down 21.10 per cent.

ArchAngel Token (ARCHA) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 15034.02 per cent; it was trading at $0.000000675 at 8:30 am. On the other hand, ScareCrow (SCARE) witnessed maximum loss, falling 89.31 per cent; it was trading at $0.7041.

BollyCoin, an NFT (non-fungible token) platform, through which actor Salman Khan is likely to launch his NFTs, has announced its tie-up with Bitbns on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Thailand has nullified the involvement of commercial banks directly in the trading of crypto assets, according to cointelegraph.com, a crypto information platform.

