Apple Launches New iPhone 12 Series, To Be Shipped Without Adapters

Apple Inc, the world's largest technology company, launched new variants of iPhones and a HomePod mini on Tuesday. At the virtual launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the new HomePod mini followed by the announcement of new iPhones which are 5G compliant.

Apple boasted about the 5G capabilities and brought in Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg to champion the carrier's network. 5G is supposed to mean much faster speeds, making it quicker to download movies or games.

Apple has stirred excitement with the new iPhone series ahead of the festive and holiday season. However, they will be available for sale at different times. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available starting October 23; the Mini and the Pro Max will follow on November 13.

Environment-Friendly Boxes

Apple also noted that the missing charging adapters from the new variants would facilitate smaller, lighter boxes that are more environmentally friendly to ship. However, its customers can separately buy power adapters, depending on their usage needs.

HomePod mini

The new HomePod Mini is a compact and affordable version of the HomePod smart speakers, powered by SIRI. This cost-effective speaker is incorporated with S5 processor and hi-tech audio technology, and Apple claims that the combo of HomePod mini will intelligently become a 'stereo pair'. It will integrate Apple's own music service, with Pandora and Amazon's music service in the forthcoming months. Apple didn't mention music-streaming giant Spotify. It will be available for sale by November 6 at approximately INR of 9900.

Key Highlights

The iPhone 12 new series will be available in India at around Rs 69,900. It is powered by A14 Bionic-chip and iOS 14 which offers a cutting edge user-experience. It is supported with a better camera, OLED display, and 5nm Processor. Additionally, the ceramic-shield glass enhances the screen strength against careless handling.

iPhone 12

The 6.1-inch display is accompanied with lighter and thinner built. It is available at USD 800 (approx. Rs 58,610)

iPhone 12 Mini

It is the smallest in the range with a 5.4-inch display and is priced at around USD 700 (approx. Rs 51,200)

Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini comes with 64 GB storage capacity.

iPhone 12 Pro

It is an advanced version with powerful cameras and will cost around Rs 1,19,900

12 Pro Max

With a mega display of 6.7-inch, it is available in 3 storage variants: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512.

The one with base storage 128 GB is priced at Rs 1,29,900, followed by other variants at Rs 1,39,900 and 1,59,900

Both iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max comes with base storage of 128 GB followed by larger storage base as per the consumer's demand.

The pandemic temporarily paralyzed Apple's overseas factories and key suppliers, leading to a delay of the latest iPhones from their usual late September rollout. The company also closed many of its U.S. stores for months because of the pandemic, depriving Apple of a prime showcase for its products.

(With agency inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine