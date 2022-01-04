Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Apple Becomes World’s First Company To Cross Market Cap Of $3 Trillion

Surge in Apple shares came after investors hoped that the company will keep launching the best-selling products as it explores new markets such as automated cars and virtual reality.

Apple Becomes World’s First Company To Cross Market Cap Of $3 Trillion

Trending

Apple Becomes World’s First Company To Cross Market Cap Of $3 Trillion
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T12:20:33+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 12:20 pm

iPhone maker Apple, the world's most valuable company, became the first company in the world to clock market capitalisation of $3 trillion on the first trading session of calendar year 2022. Apple shares surged as much as 3 per cent to hit record high of $182.88 on the Nasdaq, data from the stock exchange showed.

Surge in Apple shares came after investors hoped that the company will keep launching the best-selling products as it explores new markets such as automated cars and virtual reality, news agency Reuters reported.

Apple shared the $2 trillion market value club with Microsoft Corp, which is now worth about $2.5 trillion. Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Tesla Inc have market values above $1 trillion. Saudi Arabian Oil Co is valued at about $1.9 trillion, according to Refinitiv.

Apple, founded by Steve Jobs, launched its first smart phone in 2007 and the phone has become a sensation among the people across the globe. Apple also offers products like MacBooks, iPads and air pods among others.

Apple's current CEO Tim Cook took over the company in 2011 following Jobs death and has sharply increased its revenue from video streaming and music services.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Kia Carens Bookings To Commence From January 14

Kia Carens Bookings To Commence From January 14

BMW India Sales Surges 34% to 8,876 Units In 2021

JSPL Output Grows 9% In April-December Quarter of FY 2021-22

Activists Appeal Tesla To Close New Xinjiang Showroom In China

Alembic Pharma Gets USFDA Approval For Generic Drug

Rupee Falls 26 Paise To 74.54 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Investor's Health Zooms By Rs 4.76 Lakh Crore In Initial Trading Of 2022

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Advertisement

More from Business

Moody's Assigns Baa2 Rating To Reliance's $5 Billion Bonds Issue

Moody's Assigns Baa2 Rating To Reliance's $5 Billion Bonds Issue

Alka Mittal Becomes First Woman To Head ONGC

Alka Mittal Becomes First Woman To Head ONGC

Bitcoin Drops On 13th Birthday; Samsung Partners With Blockchain Platform To Plant Trees

Bitcoin Drops On 13th Birthday; Samsung Partners With Blockchain Platform To Plant Trees

RBI Issues Framework For Offline Digital Payments

RBI Issues Framework For Offline Digital Payments

Read More from Outlook

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Rejimon Kuttappan / Critically dependant on remittances from the Gulf, Kerala’s economy is staring at an abyss after lakhs returned home following Covid lockdowns

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: India Seek Early Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: India Seek Early Wickets

Jayanta Oinam / After posting 202 in the first innings, India will look to dismiss South Africa for a low total. Follow live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Will The IPO Party Continue In 2022?

Will The IPO Party Continue In 2022?

Kundan Kishore / The year 2021 could be termed as the year of initial public offerings (IPOs). On the back of market euphoria, high liquidity and increased retail participation, over 60 mainboard IPOs have raised money from the primary market through IPOs.

Advertisement