Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Appellate Tribunal Issues Notices To CCI, Future Coupons Over Amazon's Plea

The appellate tribunal has directed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and FCPL to file their reply in next 10 days and Amazon to file a rejoinder over it.

Appellate Tribunal Issues Notices To CCI, Future Coupons Over Amazon's Plea

Trending

Appellate Tribunal Issues Notices To CCI, Future Coupons Over Amazon's Plea
outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T12:48:56+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 12:48 pm

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday issued notices over the petition filed by e-commerce major Amazon, challenging a recent order passed by the fair trade regulator CCI that suspended the over-two-year-old approval for its deal with Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL).

The appellate tribunal has directed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and FCPL to file their reply in next 10 days and Amazon to file a rejoinder over it.

It has directed to list the matter on February 2, for next hearing.

Meanwhile, a two-member bench comprising Justice M Venugopal and V P Singh of the Principal bench has also directed Amazon to file a convenient compilation of the voluminous petition it has filed for the purpose of their adjudication.

It has also directed the other parties to file a brief note of submissions.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The bench said it wanted the pleading to be complete before taking any decision to stay the Rs 202-crore penalty imposed on the parties.

NCLAT is an appellate authority for the orders passed by the CCI.

In December, the fair trade regulator had suspended the 2019 approval for Amazon's deal to acquire a 49-per cent stake in Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL), FRL's promoter, while slapping a penalty of Rs 202 crore on the e-commerce major.

Last month, the CCI had suspended the Amazon-FCPL deal saying that the US e-commerce major had suppressed information while seeking clearances for the transaction back then.

In a 57-page order, CCI had said the approval for the Amazon-Future Coupons deal "shall remain in abeyance".

Amazon and Future have been locked in a bitter legal tussle after the US e-commerce giant dragged Future Group to arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) in October 2020, arguing that FRL had violated their contract by entering into a deal for the sale of its assets to billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail on a slump sale basis for Rs 24,713 crore.

Recently, Future Retail had also approached SIAC to stay the arbitration proceedings on the basis of the order passed by CCI.

However, SIAC had rejected the plea.

Following it, Future group had approached the Delhi High Court, where a division bench on January 5, stayed proceedings scheduled on January 5-8 at SIAC.

The said order has also been challenged by Amazon before the Supreme Court.

SIAC is adjudicating Amazon's objections against Future Group's Rs 24,713-crore deal with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, announced in August 2020, for sale of the retail and wholesale business, and the logistics and warehousing business.

Tags

Press Trust of India Amazon Future Group Row Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Here Is The Wishlist Of Manufacturing Sector For Budget 2022

Here Is The Wishlist Of Manufacturing Sector For Budget 2022

Indian Startups Raised $42 Billion In 2021: Report

Yezdi Bikes Are Back: Specifications, Price And Other Details Here

Lead Becomes Second Startup To Enter Unicorn Club In 2022

Working Through A Lot Of Challenges With Government, Says Elon Musk

Piyush Goyal Meets UK Secretary For International Trade Over Free Trade Agreement

Yes Mutual Fund’s Name Changed To White Oak Capital Mutual Fund

Infosys Shares Advance Nearly 2% Post December Quarter Earnings

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

15 Years Of Guru: 5 Facts You Didn't Know About The Film

15 Years Of Guru: 5 Facts You Didn't Know About The Film

Advertisement

More from Business

Adani Group Partners With POSCO To Set Up $5 Billion Steel Mill At Mundra

Adani Group Partners With POSCO To Set Up $5 Billion Steel Mill At Mundra

TCS Gains Over 2% On Announcing Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback Plan

TCS Gains Over 2% On Announcing Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback Plan

Rupee Trades In Narrow Range In Early Session Against US Dollar

Rupee Trades In Narrow Range In Early Session Against US Dollar

India In Debt Trap, Its Youth Disillusioned, Says Global Survey

India In Debt Trap, Its Youth Disillusioned, Says Global Survey

Read More from Outlook

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

Outlook Web Bureau / Novak Djokovic has been pitted against countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the Australian Open 2022 first round in a draw that was delayed by 75 minutes.

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Scientific evidence shows that once a person recovers from any variant of Sars_Cov_2, be it Alpha, Beta, or Delta, the possibility of reinfection is extremely low.

Advertisement