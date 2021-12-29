Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Amara Raja Batteries To Invest In Europe-Based Tech Firm InoBat Auto

The initial investment will give the company a key foothold in the thriving European EV ecosystem, where multiple battery gigafactories are being set up to support the region's determined EV push.

Amara Raja Batteries To Invest In Europe-Based Tech Firm InoBat Auto

Trending

Amara Raja Batteries To Invest In Europe-Based Tech Firm InoBat Auto
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T14:59:26+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 2:59 pm

Amara Raja Batteries on Wednesday said it plans to invest in InoBat Auto, a European technology developer and manufacturer of batteries for e-mobility.

 In a regulatory filing on December 28, Amara Raja had noted that the initiative would entail a total investment of 10 million Euros, which includes a subscription of 0.04 per cent stake and convertible loan in InoBat Auto AS, Norway.

 The initial investment will give the company a key foothold in the thriving European EV ecosystem, where multiple battery gigafactories are being set up to support the region's determined EV push, a company statement said.

InoBat specialises in the pioneering research, development, manufacture, and provision of premium innovative electric batteries custom-designed to meet the specific requirements of customers within the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorsport, and aerospace sectors.

It is currently developing a battery research and development centre and production line in Voderady, Slovakia. The next phase of the project will focus on a manufacturing scale-up through several gigafactories planned across Europe and globally.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

It is backed by a strong consortium of partners, including CEZ, one of the major European Utilities and Rio Tinto, the global mining giant, who have invested in the company.

"InoBat has proven its capability to develop innovative battery technologies in a short time. Its "cradle-to-cradle" approach supports Amara Raja's own goals on sustainability and will help to taper long-term dependence on the import of critical raw materials.

"Combining our respective strengths will give Amara Raja a foothold in the booming global EV market," Amara Raja Batteries Executive Director Vikram Gourineni stated.

 The companies will jointly explore future opportunities together to adapt the advanced battery technology developed by InoBat for markets served by Amara Raja, he added.

Amara Raja believes this technology can significantly move the needle and accelerate India's own EV ambitions, Gourineni noted.

"We are committed to working together to create the most efficient, best value batteries possible to help deliver a sustainable future for all," Marian Bocek, Chief Executive Officer of InoBat Auto said.

Tags

PTI Amara Raja Batteries InoBat Auto Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

10 Steps To Follow To Add A New Nominee To Your EPFO Account

10 Steps To Follow To Add A New Nominee To Your EPFO Account

5 Upcoming Trends That Will Dominate The Power Sector In 2022

Maybach Added To PM Modi's Security Detail Routine Replacement: Govt Sources

Small Stocks Score Big In 2021; Set To Sail Northwards In New Year

Foreign Portfolio Investments Cross Rs 51,000 Crore In 2021; More Likely In New Year

Income Tax Department Extends Return Verification Till February 2022 For FY20

Apple Puts Foxconn Unit On Probation; Firm To Rejig Management At Facility

Mixed Bag Of Environmental Sustainability Rankings For India In 2021

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Snowy Christmas: Northwest Winter Storm Douses Parts Of US In Freezing Arctic Winds

Snowy Christmas: Northwest Winter Storm Douses Parts Of US In Freezing Arctic Winds

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

Crypto Market Nosedives; El Salvador Bitcoin Wallet Users Complain of Missing BTC

Crypto Market Nosedives; El Salvador Bitcoin Wallet Users Complain of Missing BTC

Sensex, Nifty Flat; HDFC Bank, Infosys Fall, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank Gain

Sensex, Nifty Flat; HDFC Bank, Infosys Fall, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank Gain

Reliance In Process Of Effecting 'Momentous Leadership Transition', Says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance In Process Of Effecting 'Momentous Leadership Transition', Says Mukesh Ambani

Shiba Inu Beats Bitcoin In Popularity In 2021; Gets 43 Million More Views

Shiba Inu Beats Bitcoin In Popularity In 2021; Gets 43 Million More Views

Read More from Outlook

Covovax, Corbevax, Molnupiravir: How India's New Covid-19 Vaccines And Pill Work

Covovax, Corbevax, Molnupiravir: How India's New Covid-19 Vaccines And Pill Work

Outlook Web Desk / SII's Covovax and Biological E's Corbevax and an 'anti-viral' drug Molnupiravir has also been added to the arsenal of drugs against Covid-19 including six vaccines.

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Head For Damp New Year Amid Covid-19 Fears: All The New Rules

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Head For Damp New Year Amid Covid-19 Fears: All The New Rules

Outlook Web Desk / Covid-19 restrictions have been put in place in several parts of Delhi NCR as cases surge.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: South Africa Stifle India

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: South Africa Stifle India

Jayanta Oinam / Get here live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. India have a handy lead going into Day 4's play on Wednesday.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement