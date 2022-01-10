Altigreen, Massive Mobility Join Hands To Install 25,000 EV Charging Stations

Commercial EV maker Altigreen has joined hands with EV charging solutions start-up Massive Mobility to install 25,000 on-demand charging stations in the next two years, according to a statement released on Monday.

Bengaluru-based Altigreen is already catalysing the EV ecosystem and last-mile delivery in the country with its on-road commercial electric three-wheelers.

The company has now mandated Massive Mobility, which already has its chargers live at more than 150 locations across Delhi-NCR, to set up charging stations in towns and cities across the country, Altigreen said in the statement.

Altigreen CEO Amitabh Saran said the country has a long way to go in making its roads fully electric; and to sustain this uphill climb, there is a need for a robust EV charging infrastructure.

"Aligning our goals with Massive Mobility, which is developing an electric mobility ecosystem in Indian metros with an initial focus on the commercial sector, will help us boost EV adoption across the country.

"We believe that leveraging the company's expertise in designing a smart, integrated network of charging stations will help us achieve our collective goals," he said.

According to the statement, the Massive-Altigreen charging network will be accessible to all EVs, regardless of ownership, type, brand, or model, and motivate other EV manufacturers to standardise EV charging infrastructure.

In addition, Delhi-based Massive Mobility also commissions owners of the parking and charging points to offer charging nodes to EV drivers through its cloud-based solutions.

To make the experience more trouble-free for drivers, the Massive charging app helps users set up their profile online, identify and book a charging station slot, make payments utilising the UPI framework, and also monitor usage, it said.

Massive Mobility founder Shailesh Vickram Singh said, "Altigreen is a leading company in EV technology for commercial last-mile transportation, and we are happy to team up with them to help people transition to electric vehicles. At Massive Mobility, we are creating a seamless charging experience for EV users."