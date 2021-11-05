Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

All You Need to Know About Meme Crypto Coins

Meme coins are crypto coins inspired by social media memes and supported by specific communities.

All You Need to Know About Meme Crypto Coins

Trending

All You Need to Know About Meme Crypto Coins
outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T13:42:04+05:30
Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar

More stories from Harsh Kumar
View All

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 1:42 pm

In recent times, meme coins have become more popular than mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. According to Coinmarketcap.com, the top two meme cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, are now among the top 10 by market value. Let’s understand what meme coins are, their origin and their position in the market. 

What Are Meme Coins?  

Meme coins are those cryptocurrencies that are inspired by popular social media jokes, sarcasm or puns. According to Coinmarketcap, at present, there are about 124 meme coins. Tokens such as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are some of the most popular meme coins in the market.  

Market Position   

According to CoinGecko, Dogecoin, which originated in 2013 as a joke, ranks No. 10 by a market value of over $35 billion. It is currently trading at around 27 cents, while rival token Shiba Inu, which was started in 2020 by an anonymous person known as ‘Ryoshi’ to poke fun at Dogecoin, ranks No.9 with a market value of over $38 billion. Also, Shiba Inu (the supporting community calls it the “Dogecoin killer”) hit an all-time high of $0.00008616 per token on October 26, 2021.  

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

How Are Meme Coins Different From Mainstream Cryptocurrencies? 

Mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have been created with specific technology to boost trading and transaction in the crypto market while meme coins have not been created with a specific use or inherent value. “Meme coins are devoid of fundamentals. They are more of a community-driven phenomenon, a form of expression of sorts for millennials and the Gen Z generation. It has all the bells and whistles of reckless gambling if you will. Meme coin investing isn’t bereft of associated risks and rewards. The recent boom and bust of Squid Games token is a testament to this fact,” says Sharat Chandra, a blockchain and emerging tech evangelist. 

Volatile Nature

Volatility is always a major concern in cryptocurrency and these meme coins are even more volatile than mainstream crypto tokens. Meme coins are highly community-driven. Their performance and fame are mostly linked to social media support and hype created by influencers. For example, billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, often tweets about different cryptocurrencies, and in doing so, has seemingly impacted their prices. 

Though Shiba Inu token ecosystem, based on Ethereum, enables creators through NFT (non-fungible token) art incubators, a Shibaswap, a decentralized exchange, is also in the works. It’s too early to comment on the utility and promise of these meme coins. Dogecoin mania is driven entirely by Musk’s whims and fancies. Shiba Inu is touted as the ‘Dogecoin Killer’ by Shiba Army fans. The price duel between these two dog-themed coins is nothing more than a fun spectacle for retail investors who are in this game just for fun,” says Chandra.  

Are meme coins here to stay? No one can say because they might become mainstream or die a sudden death as soon as some other spectacle catches everyone’s fancy.   

Tags

Harsh Kumar Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency In India Shiba Inu Dogecoin Meme Coins Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Top 5 Corporate Thrillers On OTT Platforms You Must Watch

Top 5 Corporate Thrillers On OTT Platforms You Must Watch

This Is How New Annual Information Statement Helps You File ITR

Paytm May Consider Bitcoin Offerings If It Becomes Legal In India

OPEC+ Keeps Cautious Oil Production Despite Biden Pressure

With A Robot For Every Person, There Is So Much That Can Be Achieved, Says UiPath Managing Director

Sensex Reversed Two-Day Sliding Streak, Nifty 50 Surged 87.60 Points At Close Of Muhurat Session

Sensex And Nifty Attain Positive Momentum At The Start Of Muhurat Trade

Lenovo Businesses In India Registered $621 Million Revenue In September Quarter

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from Business

Muhurat Trading Day: Here Are LargeCap Stocks Investors Must Watch Out For

Muhurat Trading Day: Here Are LargeCap Stocks Investors Must Watch Out For

Now, Content Creators Can Use Blockchain To Enable ‘No Fee’ Revenue

Now, Content Creators Can Use Blockchain To Enable ‘No Fee’ Revenue

Fitch Solutions Says India's 2070 Target For Net Zero Pose Upside Risks To Renewable Growth Outlook

Fitch Solutions Says India's 2070 Target For Net Zero Pose Upside Risks To Renewable Growth Outlook

States Slash Petrol, Diesel Price After Centre Revised Excise Duty

States Slash Petrol, Diesel Price After Centre Revised Excise Duty

Read More from Outlook

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

Outlook Web Desk / BJP has planned grand programmes throughout Uttarakhand, which is scheduled for assembly polls early next year, as PM Narendra Modi visits Kedarnath Temple in the hill state.

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Outlook Web Desk / As Delhi rested after bursting crackers in Diwali, the particulate matter did too. Air Quality Index (AQI) peaked at hazardous upper limits of 999 at multiple monitoring stations.

T20 World Cup: India To Go For Broke Against Scotland

T20 World Cup: India To Go For Broke Against Scotland

PTI / Despite the annihilation of Afghanistan, India's T20 World Cup semifinal prospects remain hanging in the balance. Read match preview for IND vs SCO clash.

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

Lachmi Deb Roy / Covid pandemic leaves fashion industry with no choice but to go digital, but hesitancy and uncertainty abound.

Advertisement