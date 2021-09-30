Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Airtel Plans To Pump Rs 5,000 Crore By 2025 To Ramp Up Data Centre

At present, it operates 10 large and 120 edge data centres in India and manages critical submarine landing stations

2021-09-30T14:43:32+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 2:43 pm

Telecom operator Bharati Airtel said it plans to invest Rs 5,000 crores by 2025 to upscale its data centre solutions subsidiary, Nxtra. The company said the move would help triple Nxtra's data centre capacity to over 400 MW by 2025 and secure its ability to meet the surging demand in India's digital economy. 

Bharati Airtel elaborated that the plan includes setting up new data centre parks in key metro cities. At present, it operates 10 large and 120 edge data centres in India and manages critical submarine landing stations. It expects the Chennai data centre to be operational by October, Mumbai in another 18 months and Kolkata by 2024

It further stated that the data centre operators is scaling up its use of green energy and ambitions to source 50 per cent of the power requirements of these centres using renewable sources as part of Airtel’s overall GHG emission reduction targets.

Bharti Airtel Business
