Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Airtel Not To Opt For Converting Interest On Dues To Equity

The company has confirmed to DoT (Department of Telecom) that it will not avail the option of conversion of the interest on the deferred spectrum and AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues into equity.

Airtel Not To Opt For Converting Interest On Dues To Equity

Trending

Airtel Not To Opt For Converting Interest On Dues To Equity
outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T13:58:41+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 1:58 pm

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel will not avail the option of conversion of the interest on the deferred spectrum and AGR dues into equity, under the reforms package, according to a regulatory filing by the company on Friday.

Airtel said it has informed the Telecom Department about its decision.

"We wish to inform you that the company has confirmed to DoT (Department of Telecom) that it will not avail the option of conversion of the interest on the deferred spectrum and AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues into equity," Airtel said in a BSE filing.

Tags

Press Trust of India Bharti Airtel Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex, Nifty Resume Upmove After A Day's Pause Led By Reliance, ICICI Bank

Sensex, Nifty Resume Upmove After A Day's Pause Led By Reliance, ICICI Bank

Finance Minister Reviews PSB's Readiness To Tackle Omicron-induced Disruption

TCS To Drive Next Phase of Passport Seva Program

Government To Revise FDI Policy To Facilitate LIC Disinvestment

Macrotech Developers Shares Climb 3.23% After Robust Q3 Sales Bookings Data

B2B Payments App Rupifi Raises $ 25 million From Bessemer, Tiger Global, Others

Shiprocket To Acquire 75% Stake In Wigzo Tech

Lupin Launches Covid-19 Drug Molnulup In India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Falls Over 700 Points From Day's High; HDFC, Bajaj Finance Top Drags

Sensex Falls Over 700 Points From Day's High; HDFC, Bajaj Finance Top Drags

Apple CEO's Salary Totalled US$ 98.7 Million In 2021: Reports

Apple CEO's Salary Totalled US$ 98.7 Million In 2021: Reports

Distribution Association Ends Agitation Against Colgate-Palmolive After Talks

Distribution Association Ends Agitation Against Colgate-Palmolive After Talks

We Want To Serve India From India, Says Microsoft’s Anant Maheshwari

We Want To Serve India From India, Says Microsoft’s Anant Maheshwari

Read More from Outlook

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation. Irrespective of the fame attained by an artiste, this needs neither recedes nor diminishes.

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

Dr Swapneil Parikh / The Covid-19 pandemic exposed India’s stark inequalities like never before. All of us lived through the coronavirus pandemic, but some lived a very different pandemic from others.

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Koushik Paul / India lost their first-ever Test match at The Wanderers as South Africa won by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Centurion.

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Ajay Bagga / While 2022 is likely to be a mixed bag of events, the outlook for India is positive based on real estate and equity markets, but may be tempered by high commodity and fuel prices

Advertisement