Monday, Oct 04, 2021
AGEL Completes SB Energy India Acquisition For $3.5 Billion

With this deal, SB Energy India is now a 100 per cent subsidiary of AGEL. Earlier, it was an 80:20 joint venture between Japan-based SoftBank Group Corp and Bharti Group.

2021-10-04T10:56:22+05:30
Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 10:56 am

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Monday said it has completed the acquisition of SB Energy India for $3.5 billion (Rs 26,000 crore). 

“AGEL, the world’s largest solar power developer, completed the acquisition of SB Energy Holdings Ltd (SB Energy India) in an all-cash deal for which definitive agreements were signed on May 18, 2021,” a company statement said.

With this deal, SB Energy India is now a 100 per cent subsidiary of AGEL. Earlier, it was an 80:20 joint venture between Japan-based SoftBank Group Corp and Bharti Group.

This transaction takes AGEL closer to becoming the global leader in renewables, said Vineet S Jain, MD and CEO, AGEL in the statement.

“The addition of these high-quality large utility-scale assets from SB Energy India demonstrates Adani Green Energy’s intent to accelerate India’s efforts to transition towards a carbon-neutral future. Our renewable energy foundations will enable an entire ecosystem of new industries that can be expected to catalyse job creation in multiple sectors,” he noted.

SB Energy India has 5 GW renewable assets across four states in India through its SPVs.

(With inputs from PTI)

