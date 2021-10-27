Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

After Q3 Results, Ambuja Cements Net Profit Surges 10.85 Per Cent. Should You Buy?

The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had clocked a net profit of Rs 803.50 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

After Q3 Results, Ambuja Cements Net Profit Surges 10.85 Per Cent. Should You Buy?

Trending

After Q3 Results, Ambuja Cements Net Profit Surges 10.85 Per Cent. Should You Buy?
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T10:19:15+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 10:19 am

Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of Swiss building material major Holcim group (Earlier LafargeHolcim), on Monday reported an increase of 10.85 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 890.67 crore for the third quarter ended September 2021, driven by volume growth.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had clocked a net profit of Rs 803.50 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Ambuja Cements said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 7.74 per cent at Rs 6,647.13 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 6,169.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Related Stories

Sports NFTs - A Brave New World

Ambuja Cements' total expenses were at Rs 5,543.51 crore, a rise of 7.76 per cent in Q3/2021 compared with Rs 5,144.38 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated result of Ambuja Cements also includes the financial performance of its step-down firm ACC Ltd. While on a standalone basis, Ambuja Cements' net profit was flat at 441.23 crore as against Rs 440.53 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

However, its standalone revenue from operations rose 13.49 per cent to Rs 3,237.26 crore during the quarter as against Rs 2,852.46 crore a year ago.

Ambuja Cements' sales volume also increased 5.82 per cent to 6 million tonnes as against 5.67 million tonnes in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

According to Ambuja Cements, its "net sales were up by 14 per cent driven by volume growth".

Check what brokerage hoiuses are saying, as per Moneycontrol

CLSA: The brokerage house CLSA has kept an outperform call on the stock with a target at Rs 435 after Q3 EBITDA was largely in-line with estimates.

Credit Suisse: The research house has upgraded the stock to outperform on cheaper valuation and strong pricing power. It has raised the target price to Rs 450 after reasonably strong results given cost pressures.

Jefferies: The research firm has maintained buy but cut the target to Rs 450 from Rs 470. It also cut FY22-24 EBITDA estimates by 3-4 per cent .

Nomura: It has kept a reduced call with a target at Rs 360 per share as the valuations are expensive for standalone businesses. The stock is at par with UltraTech Cement versus discount over the last five years, while UltraTech is our preferred pick in the cement space.

JPMorgan; The research firmhas kept a neutral call with a target at Rs 360 per share after a September quarter miss against consensus estimates, both at EBITDA & profit. It sees better risk-reward in ACC at current levels.

Motilal Oswal: The company has recently commenced commercial production at Marwar and Mundwa in Rajasthan, which will help it achieve a 5mt growth in production (17.6 percent of CY20 installed capacities). We estimate 10.3 percent sales volume CAGR over CY20-23E, which should help it gain a market share of 40-50bp.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Ambuja Cements Ambuja Cements Q3 results Ambuja Cements results Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

India Expects Record Horticulture Crops Production

India Expects Record Horticulture Crops Production

Rise In Business, Consumer Sentiments Creating More Jobs

Adani Group Picks Up Minority Stake In Flipkart-Owned Cleartrip

Dish TV To Approach Registrar Of Companies Seeking Extension To Conduct AGM

Former SC Judge Justice Ashok Bhushan Appointed As NCLAT Chief For 4 Years

JioPhone Next To Hit Market From Diwali, Available At Entry Price Of Rs 1,999

Rupee Rose 4 Paise To Close At 74.88 Against Dollar On Thursday. Here's Why

Vodafone-Idea, Tata Teleservices Opt For Four-Year Deferment Of AGR Dues

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Police Remove Barricades At Ghazipur Farmers’ Protest Site

Police Remove Barricades At Ghazipur Farmers’ Protest Site

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Advertisement

More from Business

Government Approves 8.5 Per Cent Rate Of Interest On EPFs For FY2021: Sources

Government Approves 8.5 Per Cent Rate Of Interest On EPFs For FY2021: Sources

Q2 Results: Voltas, GAIL, HT Media, More. Check Who Reported Profit Or Loss

Q2 Results: Voltas, GAIL, HT Media, More. Check Who Reported Profit Or Loss

Sapphire Foods To Open For IPO On November 9

Sapphire Foods To Open For IPO On November 9

Labour Ministry Hikes Minimum Wages For Workers Employed In Central Sphere, Effective Oct 1

Labour Ministry Hikes Minimum Wages For Workers Employed In Central Sphere, Effective Oct 1

Read More from Outlook

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

Vikas Pathak / As former CAG Vinod Rai apologises to Sanjay Nirupam of the Congress, we revisit the scam that changed Indian politics, bolstered AAP and BJP.

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

Priyam Shukla / Across the boundary wall of the Narcotics Control Bureau HQ in South Delhi, lay a Dalit slum, Ambedkar Basti, infested with drugs, addicts and related violence.

T20 World Cup, LIVE: AFG Set 148-run Target For PAK

T20 World Cup, LIVE: AFG Set 148-run Target For PAK

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live updates and cricket scores of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Outlook Web Bureau / Kannada superstar Puneet Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 due to a massive heart attack.Actors from across Indian film industries took to social media to express their shock and grief.

Advertisement