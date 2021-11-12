Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

After Posting 23% Rise In Q2 Profit, Bank of Baroda Is Under F&O Ban Today. Should You Buy?

Jefferies has maintained an underperform rating on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 82 from Rs 70 per share as the Q2 profit was ahead of estimate.

After Posting 23% Rise In Q2 Profit, Bank of Baroda Is Under F&O Ban Today. Should You Buy?

Trending

After Posting 23% Rise In Q2 Profit, Bank of Baroda Is Under F&O Ban Today. Should You Buy?
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T08:55:15+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 8:55 am

Bank of Baroda has been put under the F&O ban for November 12 after it reported a 24 per cent growth in standalone net profit on November 10.

F&O ban implies when the shares of the firm crosses 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

The net profit rose mainly due to a 23 per cent increase in other income which includes fees and bad loan recoveries and was helped by a fall in provisions as bad loans decreased year on year.

Net Profit of Rs 2,088 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 from Rs 1,679 crore a year earlier. Other income increased to Rs 3,579 crore from Rs 2910 crore last year.

A 2 per cent year-on-year fall in provisions also helped the bank's bottom line. Provisions fell to Rs 2754 crore from Rs 2811 crore a year ago and was lower than the Rs 4005 crore reported in June 2021.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Check what brokerage houses have to say about the company's stock:

Jefferies

The brokerage house has maintained an underperform rating on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 82 from Rs 70 per share as the Q2 profit was ahead of estimate due to lower provisions. However, the slippages stayed elevated at 3.5 per cent of loans and gross NPL at 8.1 per cent & restructured loans at 3 per cent.

CLSA

The investment firm has maintained a buy call on the stock and has raised the target price to Rs 140 per share. The bank is beneficiary of the corporate recovery cycle, feels the brokerage. It expects credit costs to normalise to 120- 125 bps by FY23 and expect 10.8-11 per cent RoE by FY23/24.

Motilal Oswal

Bank Of Baroda reported a strong earnings performance, supported by lower provisions and higher other income, even as NII remained under pressure. Domestic NIM moderated by 22bp QoQ to 2.9 per cent. It has maintained a buy rating with a revised target price of Rs 130 per share.

Morgan Stanley

The global investment firm maintained its overweight rating on Bank of Baroda post Q2 results with a target price of Rs 145.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Bank of Baroda Shares Bank of Baroda Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Jumps Over 400 Points. Tech Mahindra Top Gainer, Followed By Tata Steel, Sun Pharma

Sensex Jumps Over 400 Points. Tech Mahindra Top Gainer, Followed By Tata Steel, Sun Pharma

Fantico To Launch Gaming Animation NFTs Soon

Reliance Retail Acquires 'Amanté' From Sri Lanka-Based MAS Holdings

Stocks To Buy Today: Tata Steel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NHPC, And More

Railways Will Be Highly Profitable In The Next 5-6 Years: Rail Minister

RBI To Launch Retail Direct Scheme Today: Should You Invest in G-Secs?

Indian Rupee Slips 18 Paise, Close At 74.52 Against Dollar On Thursday

Elon Musk Continues To Be World’s Richest With Net Worth Of $299 Billion

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from Business

Instagram Testing New Feature That Lets You Take A Break From Using The App

Instagram Testing New Feature That Lets You Take A Break From Using The App

Will Expose Amazon's Misinterpretation, Contradiction before CCI :Future Retail's Independent Directors

Will Expose Amazon's Misinterpretation, Contradiction before CCI :Future Retail's Independent Directors

Don’t Judge An IPO By Its Name

Don’t Judge An IPO By Its Name

India's GDP To Rise By $406 Billion By 2050 In Net-Zero Scenario: Report

India's GDP To Rise By $406 Billion By 2050 In Net-Zero Scenario: Report

Read More from Outlook

Pakistan Has Played ‘Disruptive And Destabilising’ Role In Afghanistan: Report

Pakistan Has Played ‘Disruptive And Destabilising’ Role In Afghanistan: Report

Outlook Web Desk / The report on Afghanistan by Congressional Research Service, says Pakistan has provided active and passive support to Taliban.

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Outlook Web Desk / Covaxin analysis demonstrated it to be 93.4 percent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, the Lancet Study said.

Why Pakistan Dropped T20 World Cup – Skipper Babar Explains

Why Pakistan Dropped T20 World Cup – Skipper Babar Explains

Koushik Paul / Matthew Wade hit Pakistan's premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for three consecutive sixes in the 19th over to power Australia to the T20 World Cup final.

Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron Push For Global Effort Against Inequality

Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron Push For Global Effort Against Inequality

Deutsche Welle / US Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron called for greater efforts to combat global inequality and the dangers faced by children online.

Advertisement