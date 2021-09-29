Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Raises Rs 789 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

The IPO of up to 3.88 crore equity shares comprises an offer for sale of up to 28.51 lakh equity shares by Aditya Birla Capital and up to 3.6 crore equity shares by Sun Life AMC.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Raises Rs 789 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Raises Rs 789 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO
2021-09-29T09:03:57+05:30
Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 9:03 am

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Tuesday said it has collected Rs 789 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opens for public subscription on Wednesday.

It was decided to allot 1,10,80,800 shares to anchor investors at Rs 712 apiece, valuing the aggregate transaction at Rs 788.95 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), SBI MF, SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd, Axis MF, UTI MF BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Max Life Insurance Company and HSBC Global Investment Funds are among the anchor investors.

The proposed sale of equity shares by Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life India in the IPO will together constitute up to 13.50 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 695-712 a share, will open for subscription on September 29 and conclude on October 1.

At the upper end of the price band, the initial share sale is expected to fetch Rs 2,768.25 crore.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, is a joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Financial Inc of Canada.

(With inputs from PTI)

