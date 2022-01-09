Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Adani Group Sets Up Subsidiary For New Energy Business

Adani had in November last year stated that his group will invest US$ 70 billion in the new energy space of the next decade.

Adani Group Sets Up Subsidiary For New Energy Business

Trending

Adani Group Sets Up Subsidiary For New Energy Business
outlookindia.com
2022-01-09T13:44:09+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 09 Jan 2022, Updated: 09 Jan 2022 1:44 pm

Billionaire Gautam Adani's logistics-to-energy conglomerate has set up a new subsidiary, ANIL, to undertake green hydrogen projects, generation of low carbon electricity and manufacture of wind turbines, solar modules and batteries as it looks to become the world's largest renewable energy company and produce the cheapest hydrogen.

Adani had in November last year stated that his group will invest US$ 70 billion in the new energy space of the next decade.

And now the company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), its flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

ANIL will undertake the business of developing and operating projects for the synthesis of low carbon fuels and chemicals, generation of low carbon electricity and the manufacture of key components/material for projects including generation of green hydrogen, related downstream products, electricity generation, manufacture of wind turbines, it said.

ANIL will also manufacture solar modules, batteries, electrolyzers, associated upstream manufacturing as well as ancillary industries and undertake all such activities associated therewith in this regard, it added.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Group companies have already charted out ambitious plans. Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the world's largest solar power developer, is targeting 45 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and will invest US$ 20 billion to develop a 2 GW per year solar manufacturing capacity by 2022-23.

Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL), India's largest private sector power transmission and retail distribution company is looking to increase the share of renewable power procurement from the current 3 per cent to 30 per cent by FY 2023 and to 70 per cent by FY 2030.

Speaking at an event on November 11, 2021, Adani Group's founder-chairman said the group is working to make renewable a viable, affordable alternative to fossil fuels.

"By 2030, we expect to be the world's largest renewable energy company without any caveat - and we have committed US$ 70 billion over the next decade to make this happen. There is no other company that has yet made such a large bet on developing its sustainability infrastructure," Adani had said.

Adani Group already is the world's largest solar power developer.

"We, therefore, believe the combination of our renewable capacity and the size of our investment makes us the leader among all global companies in the effort to produce cheap green electricity and green hydrogen," he said without giving details of the plans to produce hydrogen.

Adani Enterprises in the regulatory filing said, "ANIL will commence its business operations in due course."

At COP26 in Glasgow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 2070 as India's target year to reach net-zero carbon emissions.

India also announced a slew of other, more ambitious, climate targets for 2030: increasing the share of renewables in the country's energy mix to 50 per cent; expanding installed capacity of non-fossil energy from 450 to 500 GW; and reducing the carbon intensity of the economy by 45 per cent, as opposed to the previous goal of 33-35 per cent.

And towards that Adani as well as the richest Indian, Mukesh Ambani have announced ambitious plans.

On June 24, 2021, addressing Reliance Industries shareholders, Ambani said his oil-to-telecom conglomerate will invest Rs 60,000 crore to set up four Giga factories, which "will manufacture and fully integrate all the critical components of the new energy ecosystem."

Subsequent to that, his company has made a slew of acquisitions to get the technology and capability to generate green hydrogen, manufacture solar modules and make batteries.

Tags

Press Trust of India Adani Group Renewable Energy Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Deposit In Jan Dhan Accounts Cross Rs 1.5 Crore

Deposit In Jan Dhan Accounts Cross Rs 1.5 Crore

Urjit Patel Appointed As Vice President Of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Amazon Approaches NCLAT, Challenges CCI's Suspension Of 2019 Future Deal: Report

Samunnati's GTV Crosses Rs 10,000 Crore Mark

AMO Electric To Raise US$ 100 Million Next Fiscal Year

FPI Invest Rs 3,202 Crore In Indian Equities, Turn Net Buyers In January

FMCG Companies Witness Pantry Loading By Customers Amid Surge In Covid-19 Cases

Audi Sales In India To Double In 2022

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Advertisement

More from Business

As Spending Bill Stalls, Biden Climate Goals Remain Elusive

As Spending Bill Stalls, Biden Climate Goals Remain Elusive

Building On Net Zero Pledges With Interim Targets

Building On Net Zero Pledges With Interim Targets

DISCOMS' Outstanding Dues Surge 4.4% To Rs 1,21,030 Crore In January

DISCOMS' Outstanding Dues Surge 4.4% To Rs 1,21,030 Crore In January

Reliance Acquires New York's Luxury Hotel Mandarin Oriental For US$ 98.15 Million

Reliance Acquires New York's Luxury Hotel Mandarin Oriental For US$ 98.15 Million

Read More from Outlook

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Rakhi Bose / Despite two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, many informed and uninformed individuals in India continue to deny the pandemic with unscientific claims. The latest? Omicron will end the pandemic.

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Non-covid services in Delhi hospitals have been severely hit as authorities prepare for the Covid-19 surge. Even hospitals under the Union Health Ministry have imposed restrictions.

4th Ashes Test: ENG Escape With Mighty Draw To End AUS' 5-0 Dream

4th Ashes Test: ENG Escape With Mighty Draw To End AUS' 5-0 Dream

Jayanta Oinam / Chasing an improbable target of 388 runs, England reached 270/9 in 102 overs to share the spoils at Sydney Cricket Ground.

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

Mayank Jain Parichha / With the internet boom, politicians are no longer just politicians – they are performers. Not only physical rallies, but politicians also have to entertain a bored public online.

Advertisement