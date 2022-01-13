Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Adani Group Partners With POSCO To Set Up $5 Billion Still Mill At Mundra

POSCO and Adani intend to utilize renewable energy resources and green hydrogen, in line with both partners’ ESG commitments to sustainability and energy efficiency.

Adani Group Partners With POSCO To Set Up $5 Billion Still Mill At Mundra

Trending

Adani Group Partners With POSCO To Set Up $5 Billion Still Mill At Mundra
outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T10:34:03+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 10:34 am

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has signed an agreement with South Korea's steel maker POSCO to establish a green environment-friendly integrated steel mill at Mundra, Gujarat. The investment is estimated to be up to $5 Billion, Adani Group said in a press release.

Announcing the deal, Gautam Adani in a tweet said, "Delighted to launch a $5 Bn partnership with POSCO, the world’s most efficient and advanced steel manufacturer, for a green environment-friendly Integrated Steel Mill and other businesses in Mundra. This will boost manufacturing in India under Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Jai Hind."

The non-binding MoU signed between POSCO and Adani intends to further collaborate at the group business level in various industries such as renewable energy, hydrogen, and logistics in response to carbon reduction requirements, Adani Group said.

Both parties are examining various options to cooperate and leverage the technical, financial, and operational strengths of each company. The collaboration includes evaluating a joint Integrated Steel Mill at Mundra, Gujarat, based on POSCO’s state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge R&D capability.

POSCO and Adani intend to utilize renewable energy resources and green hydrogen, in line with both partners’ ESG commitments to sustainability and energy efficiency.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

“POSCO and Adani are able to come to great synergy in the steel and environment-friendly business with POSCO’s state-of-the-art technology in steel making and Adani’s expertise in energy and infrastructure. I hope this cooperation will be a good and sustainable business cooperation model between India and South Korea,” said Jeong-woo, Choi, CEO of POSCO.

“We are very pleased to announce the partnership with POSCO, the world’s most efficient and advanced steel manufacturer, in steel production and carbon reduction. This partnership will contribute to the growth of India’s manufacturing industry and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme championed by the Government of India. It will also help to strengthen India’s standing in green businesses,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman oof the Adani Group.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Adani Group Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

TCS Gains Over 2% On Announcing Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback Plan

TCS Gains Over 2% On Announcing Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback Plan

Rupee Trades In Narrow Range In Early Session Against US Dollar

India In Debt Trap, Its Youth Disillusioned, Says Global Survey

Crypto Assets Are No Longer on Fringe of Financial System, Says IMF

Shiba Inu Scales 14%, Cardano Up 10%; Hong Kong May Regulate Cryptos By July

Young Investors Have Money But Don’t Know Where To Invest, Finds Study

Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher; Infosys, TCS Gain, Wipro, HDFC Bank Decline

Nifty Seen Opening Above 18,300; Infosys, TCS, Wipro In Focus

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

15 Years Of Guru: 5 Facts You Didn't Know About The Film

15 Years Of Guru: 5 Facts You Didn't Know About The Film

Advertisement

More from Business

How To Save Up For A House Down-Payment?

How To Save Up For A House Down-Payment?

NCLAT To Hear Amazon's Plea Against CCI Order On Thursday

NCLAT To Hear Amazon's Plea Against CCI Order On Thursday

TCS Board Approves Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback Program

TCS Board Approves Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback Program

Infosys Working Very Closely With IT Department On Tax Portal: Infosys CEO

Infosys Working Very Closely With IT Department On Tax Portal: Infosys CEO

Read More from Outlook

Kidambi Srikanth Among 7 Indians To Pull Out Of India Open 2022

Kidambi Srikanth Among 7 Indians To Pull Out Of India Open 2022

Koushik Paul / Kidambi Srikanth and six other players have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday at the India Open 2022. The players who tested positive will not be replaced.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

‘Shershah’ To ‘The Sky Is Pink’ To ‘Guru’ - Films Which Depict Real Life Love Stories

‘Shershah’ To ‘The Sky Is Pink’ To ‘Guru’ - Films Which Depict Real Life Love Stories

Prateek Sur / Here are some movies from the recent past which portray a real-life love story onscreen.

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Scientific evidence shows that once a person recovers from any variant of Sars_Cov_2, be it Alpha, Beta, or Delta, the possibility of reinfection is extremely low.

Advertisement