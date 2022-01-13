Adani Group Partners With POSCO To Set Up $5 Billion Still Mill At Mundra

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has signed an agreement with South Korea's steel maker POSCO to establish a green environment-friendly integrated steel mill at Mundra, Gujarat. The investment is estimated to be up to $5 Billion, Adani Group said in a press release.

Announcing the deal, Gautam Adani in a tweet said, "Delighted to launch a $5 Bn partnership with POSCO, the world’s most efficient and advanced steel manufacturer, for a green environment-friendly Integrated Steel Mill and other businesses in Mundra. This will boost manufacturing in India under Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Jai Hind."

The non-binding MoU signed between POSCO and Adani intends to further collaborate at the group business level in various industries such as renewable energy, hydrogen, and logistics in response to carbon reduction requirements, Adani Group said.

Both parties are examining various options to cooperate and leverage the technical, financial, and operational strengths of each company. The collaboration includes evaluating a joint Integrated Steel Mill at Mundra, Gujarat, based on POSCO’s state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge R&D capability.

POSCO and Adani intend to utilize renewable energy resources and green hydrogen, in line with both partners’ ESG commitments to sustainability and energy efficiency.

“POSCO and Adani are able to come to great synergy in the steel and environment-friendly business with POSCO’s state-of-the-art technology in steel making and Adani’s expertise in energy and infrastructure. I hope this cooperation will be a good and sustainable business cooperation model between India and South Korea,” said Jeong-woo, Choi, CEO of POSCO.

“We are very pleased to announce the partnership with POSCO, the world’s most efficient and advanced steel manufacturer, in steel production and carbon reduction. This partnership will contribute to the growth of India’s manufacturing industry and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme championed by the Government of India. It will also help to strengthen India’s standing in green businesses,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman oof the Adani Group.