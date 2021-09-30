Adani Green Inks Agreement With Essel Green To Acquire 40 MW Solar Project

Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
The project has a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for Rs 4.235 per unit, with remaining PPA life of about 22 years.

2021-09-30T11:48:51+05:30
Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 11:48 am

Adani Renewable Energy (MH) has inked a pact with Essel Green Energy to acquire a 40 MW operating solar project in Odisha.

Adani Renewable Energy (MH) Limited (AREMHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), has signed definitive agreements with Essel Green Energy to acquire 100 per cent economic value in an SPV that owns 40 MW operating solar project in Odisha, a company statement said.

Vneet Jaain, Managing Director and CEO of Adani Green Energy, said, “With the acquisition of this project in Odisha, AGEL will now have its footprint across 12 states in India. We are on an expansion path that will make us the world’s largest renewable player by 2030.”

(With inpits from PTI)

Outlook Business Team
