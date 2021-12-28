Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

5G Services To Launch In Metros, Select Cities In 2022: DoT

The statement further said that telcos including Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea have established 5G trials sites in locations such as Gurugram, Bangalore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh, etc.

5G Services To Launch In Metros, Select Cities In 2022: DoT

Trending

5G Services To Launch In Metros, Select Cities In 2022: DoT
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T15:40:04+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 3:40 pm

Telecom operators have established 5G trial sites in Gurugram, Bangalore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune and Gandhi Nagar, and these metros and big cities will be the first places for the launch of 5G services in the country, in 2022, a DoT release said on Monday.

In September 2021, a reference was sent to sector regulator TRAI, seeking recommendations for the 5G spectrum auction and various modalities such as reserve price, band plan, block size, the quantum of spectrum to be auctioned, it said.

"Process of assignment of frequencies to TSPs (telecom service providers) would be initiated at the earliest possible," the Department of Telecom (DoT) said in a statement related to year end review.

The statement further said that telcos including Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea have established 5G trials sites in locations such as Gurugram, Bangalore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, Gandhi Nagar cities, and added: "these metros and big cities would be the first places for the launch of 5G services in the country, next year".

"In September 2021, a reference has been sent to TRAI, seeking recommendations for the auction of spectrum identified for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT)/ 5G with regard to reserve price, band plan, block size, the quantum of spectrum to be auctioned and conditions of auctions in 526-698 MHZ,700 MHZ, 800 MHZ, 900 MHZ, 1800 MHZ, 2100 MHZ, 2300 MHZ, 2500 MHZ, 3300-3670 MHZ and 24.25-28.5 GHZ bands for 5G public as well as private 5G networks, for meeting the spectrum requirements of captive 5G applications of the industry," it said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The release also said that the indigenous 5G Test bed project, funded by the Telecom Department, has reached the final stages and the project is likely to be completed by December 31, 2021.

Summing up the year 2021, the release by the DoT outlined the progress across various initiatives from BharatNet to installation of mobile towers in LWE (Left Wing Extremism) affected areas, as well the telecom reforms announced in September to ease financial stress in the sector.

"Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in telecom sector rose by around 150 per cent between 2014-2021 from Rs 62,386 crore in 2002 to 2014 to Rs 1,55,353 crore during 2014-2021," the release said

On 5G Test bed, it informed that the indigenous 5G test bed project funded by the DoT has reached its final stages. The eight implementing agencies that is IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IISC Bangalore, SAMEER and CEWiT have been working over a period of 36 months.

"Costing about Rs 224 crore, the project is likely to be completed by December 31, 2021, paving the way for end-to-end testing of 5G User Equipments (UEs) and network equipment by 5G stakeholders developing 5G Products/Services/Usecases, including indigenous start-ups, SMEs, academia and industry in the country," it sai

The indigenous 5G test bed, a technology development project initiated in telecom space, will enable development, testing and proliferation of 5G technology system components, cross-sectoral usecases, besides setting up the foundation for the development of `6G Technology landscape' in the country.

A 6G 'Technology Innovation Group' or TIG has been constituted by the DoT with aim to co-create and participate in the development of 6G technology ecosystem through increased participation in a capability description, standards development at global standard setting bodies.

"This would be necessary to prepare India’s manufacturing and services ecosystem to capitalise on 6G opportunity," it said.

6G TIG, comprises members from the government, academia, industry associations and Telecom Standards Development Society of India (TSDSI).

In its first meeting on November 25, TIG members presented the future technology needs in different sectors of the economy to enhance India’s contribution in global value chain. 

The rural tele-density has jumped from 44 per cent in March 2014 to 59 per cent in September 2021. Broadband connections have risen to 79 crores in June 2021 from 6.1 crore in March 2014.

Giving further updates on the sector, the release said: "In order to provide mobile connectivity in the areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), the government has installed mobile towers at 2343 locations under Phase- I of this project and these towers are providing mobile services".

Under the second phase of this project, the government has approved installation of 2542 towers for providing 4G mobile services and the project is under implementation.

Tags

PTI Department Of Telecommunications (DoT) DoT 5G Mobile Network 5G Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin Investors In Buying Spree As Prices Dip; SHIB Loses Despite Good News

Bitcoin Investors In Buying Spree As Prices Dip; SHIB Loses Despite Good News

8 In 10 Urban Indians Pin High Hopes on 2022, Say It Will Be Better Than 2021: Ipsos Survey

PM Narendra Modi Releases Rs 20,900 Crore To Farmers Under PM-KISAN Scheme

Today’s Microsoft Is Different From Microsoft A Decade Ago, Says Anant Maheshwari

Facebook’s Vice President Ajit Mohan Says India Is Special For The Company

In 2022, Renewable Energy Is Going To Be The Way Forward

Stocks Register Gains In 2021, Sixth Straight Year. Choppy Road Ahead In 2022

Shiba Inu Projections Look Bright for 2022, Binance Coin’s Rally May Come to A Halt

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from Business

ICICI Prudential MF Silver ETF To Open For Subscription On Jan 5

ICICI Prudential MF Silver ETF To Open For Subscription On Jan 5

How Startup Founders Are Dictating Terms While Taking Money From Big Investors

How Startup Founders Are Dictating Terms While Taking Money From Big Investors

CCI Orders Probe Against Apple For ‘Unfair’ Business Practices

CCI Orders Probe Against Apple For ‘Unfair’ Business Practices

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Start New Year On A Muted Note

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Start New Year On A Muted Note

Read More from Outlook

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

Ashutosh Sharma / The status of basic human rights remains unchanged in the insurgency-hit Jharkhand since the coalition government came to power two years ago.

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reached the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital to visit the injured devotees while two members of the inquiry committee reached Katra to review situation.

Happy New Year 2022 To Sports Fans: World Cups, Asian Games Headline Annual Calendar

Happy New Year 2022 To Sports Fans: World Cups, Asian Games Headline Annual Calendar

Koushik Paul / 2022 will a huge year for sports. From top cricketing events, football action to big multi-sports events, the new year will be a veritable treat for India's sports fans.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement