Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

5 Top Mistakes One Should Avoid While Making A Regular Budget

Most of us work through the month for a single pay cheque. When you have a budget, you know where your money is being spent. “This helps you to track your expenses, control inflow and outflow of income.

5 Top Mistakes One Should Avoid While Making A Regular Budget

Trending

5 Top Mistakes One Should Avoid While Making A Regular Budget
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T08:58:05+05:30
Meghna Maiti

Meghna Maiti

More stories from Meghna Maiti
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 8:58 am

Making a budget can streamline your expenses and keep you out of debt, but if you don’t do it right, the whole exercise may be fruitless.

“Budgeting mistakes usually happen due to lack of awareness about financial planning, not understanding where money is going to come from, not tracking expenses, not living within your means, and so on,” said AK Narayan, CEO, AK Narayan Associates, a financial planning firm.

Here are five top mistakes to avoid when making a budget: 

Not Knowing Where Your Money Is Going

Most of us work through the month for a single pay cheque. When you have a budget, you know where your money is being spent. “This helps you to track your expenses, control inflow and outflow of income. For this, you need to identify all the sources of income. You must take into account the current income and future expenses. And overall, you must aim to ensure saving first and spending the balance,” says Narayan.

Failing To Differentiate Between Needs And Wants

It’s very important to understand the difference between ‘needs’ and ‘wants’ to avoid excessive spending. For this, you must categorise your spending needs into clothing, food and rental. You must understand your pattern of spending. Essential expenses need to be budgeted and paid for.

Wants, on the other hand, include impulsive purchases, buying things not required, buying on credit, or going beyond your budget. This would help you live within your means.

Taking Too Much Debt

High-cost debt, especially credit card or personal loan, can be detrimental to your finances. Not being able to pay this debt will further push you into a debt trap. Hence, you must buy only what you can afford. “Make sure your loan is less than the limit set. Never go beyond 30 per cent net take-home pay to service EMIs. Shop carefully and you must do adequate research before availing a loan,” adds Narayan.

Not Controlling Your Spending

To be financially in a good position, you must reign in excessive spending. Try not to get tempted when companies offer credit. A high-end gadget bought on EMI or any impulse shopping is an example. Spending money beyond your means or spending money on credit could be a recipe for disaster. If you create a budget and stick to it, you can avoid this. Try to pay debt on time. Do not borrow to invest, rather use savings to invest.

Not Preparing For An Emergency

Not preparing for an emergency can spell disaster and upset your budget. As we all know, the only way to have surplus money is to save it when you earn. This would come to your aid during rainy days or when you lose a job, for medical emergencies and, going ahead, for retirement. As emergencies come without any prior warning, you must create a surplus emergency fund of at least six months of your expenses. If you use it up, you must pro-actively build another one. This would help you feel more confident and more in charge of your life.

Budgeting can lead to a more comfortable and peaceful life. You won’t struggle to meet your expenses and not dip into savings.

 

Tags

Meghna Maiti budget Debt Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Asian Stock Markets Sink As Traders Watch Europe Virus Cases

Asian Stock Markets Sink As Traders Watch Europe Virus Cases

How Gautam Adani’s Bet On Green Energy Helped Him Overtake Mukesh Ambani In Personal Wealth

Crypto Ban: Experts Say DeFi Cannot Be Shut Down By Governments

Best Stocks For Trading Today: These 10 Stocks You Must Buy For Profitable Gains

BNP Paribas, Societe Generale Reduce Stake In Indiabulls Housing

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's One-word 'Advice' For Dogecoin Crypto Token Owners

Sensex, Nifty End Higher Helped By Gains Among Index Heavyweights

India's GDP To Grow 9.3% In FY2022, 7.9% In FY2023: Moody's

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

13 Years Of 26/11: Most Chilling Moments From A Terror Attack That Shook The Nation

13 Years Of 26/11: Most Chilling Moments From A Terror Attack That Shook The Nation

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

How Yogi Govt Trounces Land Acquisition Challenges For Jewar Airport

How Yogi Govt Trounces Land Acquisition Challenges For Jewar Airport

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Reliance Industries To Transfer Gasification Undertaking Into Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

Reliance Industries To Transfer Gasification Undertaking Into Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

Sebi Announces Operating Norms For Silver ETFs, New Opportunity For Investors

Sebi Announces Operating Norms For Silver ETFs, New Opportunity For Investors

Read More from Outlook

26/11 Terror Attack | My City Was Under Attack, I Prayed For All The People: Sachin Tendulkar

26/11 Terror Attack | My City Was Under Attack, I Prayed For All The People: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar / Sachin Tendulkar tells Rohit Mahajan: 'The places under siege were familiar to me... I also knew a few people who were trapped in different conflict areas'

India Celebrates 72nd Constitution Day Today: All You Need To Know

India Celebrates 72nd Constitution Day Today: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / PM Narendra Modi in 2015 declared 26 November as Constitution Day while laying the foundation stone for Dr B R Ambedkar's Statue of Equality memorial.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2, Live: Iyer, Jadeja Look To Flourish

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2, Live: Iyer, Jadeja Look To Flourish

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. India are batting first after winning the toss vs the Kiwis.

Mumbai Terror Attack: How A 26/11 Victim And Her Family Are Earning A Living

Mumbai Terror Attack: How A 26/11 Victim And Her Family Are Earning A Living

Ushinor Majumdar / Devika was one of the few teenage witnesses whose testimonies led to Kasab’s conviction and ultimately his execution. But being victims and witnesses of the 26/11 terrorist attacks carried a strange stigma for the family.

Advertisement