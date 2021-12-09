5 Penny Stocks: Equippp Social, Radhe Developers, Jumped Over 1000% In One Year

Picking penny stocks that can yield a handsome return over a while is not everyone's cup of tea. Nevertheless, the bull run running for some 18-19 months has helped some of these counters to even rally sharply in up to 4 digits.

According to a report published in Mint, the Indian equity market bounced back strongly after a big crash in March 2020. Since then, it has been a one way upward journey. Indian markets have continued to surge and have emerged as one of the best performing equity markets in the world.

Investors have seen healthcare and pharma stocks yielding handsome profits last year, however, the Sensex touching over 60k this year is certainly signaling the more bullish days ahead.

Among various stocks such as largecap, midcap, smallcap, or microcap, which gave excellent returns, it may come as a surprise but penny stocks have equally set the temperature high with some of them rallied over 1000 per cent in the last year.

Here are 5 penny stocks that have jumped more than 1000 per cent in last year, as per the report published in Mint.

1. Equippp Social Impact (28,127 per cent)

Equippp Social operates a collaborative platform that brings together entities like NGOs, corporates, and individuals so that they could collaborate on a socially relevant project.

The shares of the company were relisted in February 2021. Before relisting, the company’s shares were trading by the name of Proseed India.

As Proseed India, it was engaged in the business of seed processing and commodity trading. In the seed business, the company failed to generate any revenue and went into insolvency.

Since its insolvency, the company has changed its name and business model. A year ago, shares of the company were trading at meagre Rs 0.35 per share and in recent times, the shares are trading at Rs 93.15 per share, signaling over 2800 per cent hike.

2. Raghuvir Synthetics (1,797 per cent)

Raghuvir Synthetics is in the business of textile processing. It processes cotton, polyester, blended fabrics. It has sophisticated machines which can deliver 25,000 bed sheets a month.

A year ago, shares of Raghuvir Synthetics were available at Rs 26.1 per share. The company’s stock price surged to its lifetime high of Rs 470 per share. A gain of 1,797 per cent in the last one year.

3. Radhe Developers (3,298 per cent)

Radhe Developers is a real estate developer with a presence in Ahmedabad and Gujarat. It develops residential, commercial, weekend homes, and plotted projects.

One year ago, on 2nd December 2020 the stock was trading at Rs 9.1 per share. Since then, the stock has surged 3,298 per cent and is currently trading at Rs 309.6 per share. The reason could be due to the government’s focus on affordable housing, low interest rates on home loans offered by banks and the glut of residential flats

4. Jindal Poly Investment & Finance (2,469 per cent)

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance is registered as a core investment company which means that it invests in other companies and doesn’t have any other operations. The company earns revenue from dividends that it receives from its equity investments.

A year ago, the company share price was Rs 14.75 per share and now the share price stands at Rs 360 per share, an astounding gain of 2,469 per cent.

5. Tata Teleservices (1,600 per cent)

Tata Teleservices is an Indian telecommunication and broadband service provider based in Mumbai. It provides services through its two subsidiaries - tata tele business services and tata tele broadband.

The company claims to have the widest reach in the enterprise segment with 1,500+ partners offering its solutions. The company has an operational presence in 60 cities in India.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 7.37 on 15 December 2020, and now it is gone up to Rs Rs 141.20 per share, registering a nearly 1,600 per cent increase.