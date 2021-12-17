5 mistakes to avoid while applying for a car loan

5 Mistakes To Avoid

Borrowing more than you can afford

It is very exciting to be able to finally own a new car, and it is natural to want to buy the best car that fits your needs. However, it is essential that you do not go overboard in your enthusiasm and borrow more than what you can comfortably repay. “Too big a loan can mean financial stress and a higher chance of default. Do first calculate the amount you can pay every month and base your loan amount on that. Then choose a car that fits in that budget range instead of going the other way round,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com.

Picking the wrong loan tenure

Remember to use your EMI calculator to choose your loan tenure. Typically, a car loan tenure ranges between 1 and 7 years, depending on the kind of loan you choose. A short loan tenure would mean higher EMIs, but you pay off the debt in a shorter time. A long loan tenure would mean smaller EMI payments, with a higher overall interest payment.

Not factoring in your credit score

The car loan interest rates are directly related to your credit score, and you may be charged a significantly higher rate of interest if your credit score falls short of the mark. Moreover, it may as well limit your choices of lenders and offers. So, keep an eye on your credit score and make sure you have a clean record.

Not comparing different lenders

It is very important to compare the terms and conditions, interest rates, tenor, speed of approvals, service, and other factors before making a decision. “Factors such as hidden costs and charges, pre-payment penalty, penalty on pre-closure of the loan, etc., can make a huge difference to the cost of your loan,” says Shetty.

Not reading the fine print

Having a clear understanding of the terms and conditions of the loan is essential if you want to avoid nasty surprises down the line. So, make sure you read through the agreement in detail and understand the clauses before signing anything. If there are any doubts, please clarify them with your lender.

When you opt for a car loan, you need not dip into your long-term savings like fixed deposits as banks offer lucrative loans. Hence, it makes sense to check out all pros and cons and then decide on your loan to buy your favourite car.