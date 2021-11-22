Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
48 Kg Marijuana Recovered From Amazon Delivery Executives In Visakhapatnam: CAIT

The Confederation of All India Traders informed that in a separate development Madhya Pradesh police recovered another lot of 17 kg worth of marijuana from Amazon and its partners.

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 4:04 pm

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) informed on Monday that weeks after being caught for the alleged involvement in a drug racket in Madhya Pradesh, global e-commerce giant Amazon's delivery executives in Vishakhapatnam were arrested for laundering drugs. As per the CAIT, 48 kg of the contraband were recovered from the e-commerce platform's delivery executives. An FIR has been registered against the company under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985. 

The trader's body informed that Vishakhapatnam police carried out the arrests based on a tip-off from the Madhya Pradesh police. 

In a separate development today, CAIT informs, the Madhya Pradesh police recovered another lot of 17 kg worth of marijuana from Amazon and its partners. An FIR has been registered at the Mehgoan Police Station in Madhya Pradesh. 

The alleged development comes more than a week after Bhind police busted an online marijuana sale racket in Madhya Pradesh. Two people were arrested and about 20 kg of the contraband was seized. E-commerce retailer Amazon India had stated that it was investigating the alleged sale of marijuana on its platform. The accused were allegedly operating the racket through the leading e-commerce firm, Amazon, which received two-thirds of the profits generated, as per the official. Evidence is being collected to see if it could be prosecuted for providing a platform for such drug transactions, officials investigating the case stated. 

On November 20, Madhya Pradesh police had booked as 'accused in the case pertaining to the alleged sale of marijuana via its platform.

Amazon India's spokesperson told Outlook Business on Saturday that the company would extend full cooperation and support to the investigating agencies and ensure compliance with all applicable laws. "We do not allow the listing and sale of products which are prohibited under law to be sold in India. However, in case sellers list such products, as an intermediary, we take strict action as may be required under the law when the same is highlighted to us. The issue was notified to us and we are currently investigating it," the spokesperson stated.

The spokesperson added that the company has a high bar on compliance and contractually the sellers on the platform are required to comply with all applicable laws in order to continue being listed on the platform. 

