1.5 Crore IT-Returns Filed, 3 Crore Successful Transaction By Taxpayers: Infosys

Digital services provider Infosys announced that over 1.5 crore income tax-returns have been filed till date via its portal. It further stated that over 3 crore taxpayers had completed varied transactions thus far. During the month of September, on an average more than 15 lakh unique taxpayers logged into the portal on a daily basis.

"Over 85 percent of taxpayers who have filed their returns have also completed their e-verification, largely through Aadhaar OTP authentication. The portal is facilitating over 2.5 lakh returns filing on a daily basis and ITR 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 are now available for filing," Infosys claimed.

Acknowledges the difficulties faced by taxpayers

In the same press statement, the digital services provider acknowledged issues fced by taxpayers on its portal. It claims to have engaged with more than 1200 taxpayers directly for an enhanced perspective on the concerns. "Infosys remains committed to making rapid progress and has currently dedicated more than 750 resources to this project to complete significant portions of work, in collaboration with officials from the Income Tax Department," the press release stated.

Infosys stated that the portal has seen steady increase in usage as taxpayers' concerns continue to be addressed.

The portal that caused furore

Infosys was awared a contract in 2019 to develop the next-generation digital income tax filing portal. This was aimed at reducing the processing time for filing returns.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha in July 2021 that the government had spent Rs 164.5 crore between January 2019 and June 2021. Following several complaints, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave time till September 15 to resolve all issues pertaining to the portal.