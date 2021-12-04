10 Major Sustainability Trends To Watch Out For In 2022

The idea that the health of the planet is as important as human health is gathering steam and sustainability will be its driving force. Be it the net-zero goals set at the 2021 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) or the launch of the Green Grids Initiative-One Sun One World One Grid (GGI-OSOWOG)—sustainability will be the keyword. The ongoing threat from the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to act as a catalyst for embedding sustainability in all walks of life. Both COP26 and COVID-19 will prove to be inflection points for the future reset.

Sustainability, as the new normal for the conduct of life and business, will give a push to the ongoing trends as well as throw up new trends. Here are some sustainability trends to watch out for in 2022: