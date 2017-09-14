The Website
14 September 2017 Last Updated at 3:46 pm National New Analysis

Bullet Train Is An Example Of Misplaced Priority: Congress Slams PM Modi

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo: PTI Photos
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The Congress on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the launch of the bullet train, saying that the latter is getting involved more in photo opportunity and is getting carried away from the important issues that need to be discussed with Japan.

Congress leader Anand Sharma told ANI that the strategic partnership between Japan and India is very important, which should not be wasted on a 'misplaced priority'.

"Our prime minister should not limit it to the photo opportunity and theatrics. There are serious issues on the agenda. Prime Minister Modi has misplaced the priority. The bullet train is not India's priority," Sharma said.

He added that several important agreements were signed between India and Japan during the United progressive Alliance (UPA) Government, which were of utmost importance and the prime minister should take them forward rather than what he's doing now.

"He is seeking to use this opportunity just to impress Shinzo Abe. This is the time to show result as to where we are," he said.

On the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route, total 12 stations have been proposed that include Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

The distance of 508 km will be covered in two hours and seven minutes by the bullet train if it stops at four stations namely Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Mumbai.

According to the railway ministry officials, the operating speed of the bullet train will be 320 kilometers per hour and the maximum speed will be 350 kilometers per hour.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Delhi - New Delhi Congress High Speed Train National News Analysis

Advertisement

