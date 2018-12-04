Bulandshahr Cop's Killing: 'Justice Will Be Done Only When His Killers Are Killed', Says Wife

The wife of slain police inspector Subodh Kumar, who was killed in Bulandshahr on Monday in mob violence over suspected cow slaughter, said on Tuesday that her husband is being denied justice.

"He worked with utter honesty and took all the responsibility on himself. This is not the first incident when he faced the situation bravely. He had bullet injury twice before. But now nobody is giving him justice. Justice will be done only when his killers are killed," Kumar's wife said.

Subodh Kumar was killed in the violence, which took place after the carcasses of 25 cattle were found in the forests close to a police post, with the locals alleging that those carcasses were of the cows, which were slaughtered illegally. A local youth was also killed in the violence.

According to sources, the post-mortem examination conducted on Subodh Kumar confirms gunshot injury by .32 mm bore bullet on his head. Till now, four people have been arrested in connection with the killing of the police officer.

"Law and order is usually good here but the police were kept in dark about the Islamic congregation that happened here, which caused chaos. This is the cause of this violence," said Bhola Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bulandshahr.

Speaking to media, Kumar's son said, "I had spoken to him one day before the incident. He was telling me to work on my weak subjects and advised me to focus more on the subject in which I received fewer marks during the last examination."

Police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a few other policemen were trying to control the mob when they were outnumbered and the situation went out of control. Mr Singh was hit with a stone by the mob, which went on to chase his SUV, corner it in the fields and shoot him dead.

Earlier, Kumar's sister alleged that her brother was killed because he had investigated the mob lynching of a Muslim man Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri in 2015.

"My brother has been killed because he was investigating the Akhlaq murder case. This is a conspiracy. Why was my brother alone in his vehicle? Police are complacent in its role in the incident."

In a blistering attack at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, she demanded her brother to be declared a martyr with immediate effect since he died in the line of duty. She said, "What is this 'gai-gai' (cow protection) our Chief Minister keeps uttering all the time? Why doesn't he come on the ground and serve the cause of cow protection? It is my brother who has been killed. My brother should be declared a martyr and a memorial must be made in his memory. What good is the 50,000 or 50 lakh rupees for us, we will return it back? We want a martyr memorial in our village. I need nothing except honour for my brother."

Chauhan also mentioned that the deceased cop's father was also a policeman who too had died in a similar incident when he was shot dead. "Today, I have lost my brother because of a cow!" she said.

In Bulandshahr, meanwhile, Additional Director General (ADG) Intelligence SP Shirodkar visited the area where violence took place yesterday. After the visit, he said, "I have visited the village and the site of the incident. We will submit a report tomorrow evening."

Station House Officer (SHO) Subodh Kumar Singh and a local youth were killed in Bulandshahr yesterday when a mob went on a rampage over allegations of illegal cow slaughter. Singh was also the Investigating Officer (IO) in the Mohammed Akhlaq lynching case in 2015 in Dadri which hit headlines. Akhlaq was lynched by an angry mob on suspected slaughtering of cow and consuming its meat.

