﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Youth Olympics 2018: Triple Jumper Praveen Chitravel Wins Bronze

Youth Olympics 2018: Triple Jumper Praveen Chitravel Wins Bronze

This was India's 12th medal and first bronze in these ongoing Games. The country has already won three gold and eight silver.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 October 2018
Youth Olympics 2018: Triple Jumper Praveen Chitravel Wins Bronze
Screengrab: Twitter (@ioaindia)
Youth Olympics 2018: Triple Jumper Praveen Chitravel Wins Bronze
outlookindia.com
2018-10-17T12:07:53+0530
Related Stories

Praveen Chitravel won a bronze medal in men's triple jump event in the ongoing 2018 Youth Olympics at Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

This was India's second athletics medal after Suraj Panwar clinched a silver in men's 5000m race walk event yesterday.

Praveen cleared a distance of 15.68m to finish fifth in the Stage 2 competition Tuesday night but his good showing in Stage 1 where he was third with a jump of 15.84m took him to the podium with a combined effort of 31.52m.

In a new format, there are no finals in track and field (with the exception of 4km cross-country) in the Youth Olympics and each event is held twice, with results from both rounds counting towards the final standings.

Alejandro Diaz of Cuba won the gold with a combined effort of 34.18m (17.14 + 17.04) while Emmeanuel Oritsemeyiwa (16.34 + 15.51) of Nigeria took the silver.

This was India's 12th medal and first bronze in these ongoing Games. The country has already won three gold and eight silver.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Buenos Aires Athletics Youth Olympic Games Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Highly-Priced Channels Defeat Sports Act's Objective, Says I&B Ministry Seeking Amendment
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters