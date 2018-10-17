Youth Olympics 2018: Triple Jumper Praveen Chitravel Wins Bronze

Praveen Chitravel won a bronze medal in men's triple jump event in the ongoing 2018 Youth Olympics at Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

This was India's second athletics medal after Suraj Panwar clinched a silver in men's 5000m race walk event yesterday.

Praveen cleared a distance of 15.68m to finish fifth in the Stage 2 competition Tuesday night but his good showing in Stage 1 where he was third with a jump of 15.84m took him to the podium with a combined effort of 31.52m.

In a new format, there are no finals in track and field (with the exception of 4km cross-country) in the Youth Olympics and each event is held twice, with results from both rounds counting towards the final standings.

Alejandro Diaz of Cuba won the gold with a combined effort of 34.18m (17.14 + 17.04) while Emmeanuel Oritsemeyiwa (16.34 + 15.51) of Nigeria took the silver.

This was India's 12th medal and first bronze in these ongoing Games. The country has already won three gold and eight silver.

(PTI)