Buenos Aires 2018 YOG: Tababi Thangjam Becomes First Indian To Win Judo Medal At Olympics Level

Her silver was India's second medal at the ongoing Games after shooter Tushar Mane also clinched the second position in the men's 10m air rifle competition.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 October 2018
Courtesy: Twitter (@ioaindia)
Tababi Thangjam created history on Sunday by becoming India's first ever judo medallist at the Olympic level.

The 16-year-old settled for a silver medal at the ongoing Buenos Aires Youth Games after losing to Venezuela's Maria Giminez in the finals of the women's 44kg category.

Tababi, an Asian cadet champion hailing from Manipur, lost 0-11, also conceding a penalty point in the process, in the summit showdown that lasted a little over two minutes on Sunday night.

India have never won an Olympic medal in judo either at the senior or the youth level.

The 16-year-old defeated Ana Viktorija Puljiz of Croatia 10-0 in the semifinals. Prior to that, she defeated Bhutan's Yangchen Wangmo 10-0 in the round of 16 before getting the better of Erza Muminoviq of Kosovo in the quarterfinals.

Her silver was India's second medal at the ongoing Games after shooter Tushar Mane also clinched the second position in the men's 10m air rifle competition.

However, in swimming, national champion Srihari Natraj could not qualify for the men's 100m backstroke finals after finishing 9th in the semis. Only the top eight make the finals.

Nataraj clocked 56.48sec, which was better than his Heats timing of 56.75sec.

India won just two medals – a silver and a bronze – in the last Youth Olympics in 2014 in Nanjing in China.

India's best performance at the Games came in its inaugural edition in 2010 when the nation fetched six silver and two bronze medals.

The country is being represented by 47 athletes at the ongoing Games, its biggest ever contingent.

(PTI )

