25 March 2018 Last Updated at 5:06 pm National News Analysis

Budgam Encounter: Terrorist Killed Was Member of LeT

Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
The terrorist gunned down in an exchange of fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam was a member of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

As per the CO of 53 Rashtriya Rifles, AK Nair, the terrorist was identified as Shafat Wani, who hailed from Baramulla.

"In a brief encounter, one LeT terrorist named Shafat Wani of Baramulla was killed, one AK-47, 4 magazines, two grenades and warlike stores recovered from him. His elimination was a big success for us," he said.

A woman was also injured in an exchange of fire here and has been admitted to a hospital.

The incident took place when the team of Budgam police, 53 RR and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on a tip-off launched a cordon and search operation in Khan Mohalla of Arizal in Beerwah area of the district.

ANI

Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir National News Analysis

