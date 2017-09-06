BSP leader Kazim Ali Khan has accused SP leader Azam Khan of stealing two large statues of lions from the Rampur Club.
He claimed his grandfather had constructed the club in his erstwhile princely estate of Rampur and that Azam got the statues installed at his Jauhar University.
Kazim, who has been a member of the UP legislative assembly for four consecutive terms, said he had filed a complaint with the police in this regard.
SP Rampur Vipin Tada said it was a case of 2015 and a probe under ASP Sudha Singh had been ordered into the matter.
Azam tried to duck a query on the issue, saying "he had removed dogs and not lions".
Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad today took out a protest march, demanding action against Azam for allegedly removing statues from the Rampur Club.
BSP Leader Accuses Azam Khan Of Stealing Lion Statues From Rampur Club
BSP leader Kazim Ali Khan has accused SP leader Azam Khan of stealing two large statues of lions from the Rampur Club.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Gauri Lankesh Laid To Rest With State Honours
- PM Modi Justifies Demonetisation In Myanmar
- British Man Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody For Sexually Abusing Kids
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Centre Gives Google Pixel Handsets With Reliance Jio SIM To Bureaucrats For 'Secure Communication'
- CCTV Footage Gathered, Minister Says Can't Rule Out It's Like Kalburgi Murder
- India Beats Pakistan To Be The 'Most Corrupt Country in Asia'
- For Minister Rathore, It Took 8 Years’ Wait, Court Battle To Get Rs 3 Crore Refund For Rs 75 lakh Invested On A Flat
- When Manmohan Singh’s Prediction On The Effect Of Demonetisation On GDP Came True
- Allahabad HC Slams Government For Permitting Felling Of Thousands Of Trees For Ramdev's Food Park
- Despite Pressure From MPs, Manmohan Backed Probe Against Dera Chief, Asked Us To Go By Law, Says Ex-CBI Officer
- Dalit Girl From Tamil Nadu, Who Challenged NEET In Supreme Court, Found Hanging
Post a Comment