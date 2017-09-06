The Website
06 September 2017

BSP Leader Accuses Azam Khan Of Stealing Lion Statues From Rampur Club

Outlook Web Bureau
BSP leader Kazim Ali Khan has accused SP leader Azam Khan of stealing two large statues of lions from the Rampur Club.

He claimed his grandfather had constructed the club in his erstwhile princely estate of Rampur and that Azam got the statues installed at his Jauhar University.

Kazim, who has been a member of the UP legislative assembly for four consecutive terms, said he had filed a complaint with the police in this regard.

SP Rampur Vipin Tada said it was a case of 2015 and a probe under ASP Sudha Singh had been ordered into the matter.

Azam tried to duck a query on the issue, saying "he had removed dogs and not lions".

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad today took out a protest march, demanding action against Azam for allegedly removing statues from the Rampur Club.

