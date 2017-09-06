The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
06 September 2017 Last Updated at 8:25 pm National

British National, Who Allegedly Sodomised Visually Challenged Children In Delhi, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

On September 4, the Delhi Police arrested British national Murray Ward on charges of sodomising visually challenged students at the NAB in RK Puram in New Delhi.
Outlook Web Bureau
British National, Who Allegedly Sodomised Visually Challenged Children In Delhi, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
ANI photo
British National, Who Allegedly Sodomised Visually Challenged Children In Delhi, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The Patiala House Court on Wednesday sent the British national, accused of sexually abusing  blind school kids, to 14-day  judicial custody.

On September 4, the  Delhi Police arrested  British national  Murray Ward on charges of sodomising visually challenged students at the  National Association for the Blind (NAB) in R.K. Puram area in  New Delhi.

The incident came to notice after a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at  R.K. Puram Police Station regarding the same.

Advertisement opens in new window

It was revealed that Ward was a frequent visitor and a regular donor with NAB from the last eight to nine years.

He is accused of subjecting three minors, all blind students of NAB, to paedophilic sexual harassment on September 2.

A case has been registered in this regard under  Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Ward, 54, hails from UK's Gloucestershire and was working with Sterlite Technology Limited in Gurugram till April 2017.

In February this year, he suffered a paralytic attack and since then, he has been under treatment.

The police have seized his cell phone for examination. They have also recovered his MacBook, which contains a couple of objectionable video clippings.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Britain Child Sex Abuse National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Black Money: Shell Company Directors Siphoning Off Funds Can Face Up To 10-Year Jail, Says Govt
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters