The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
04 September 2017 Last Updated at 10:47 am International

BRICS Summit: PM Modi Seeks Strong Partnerships To Spur Growth

He also called for the creation of a BRICS rating agency to cater to financing needs of sovereign and corporate entities of developing countries.
Outlook Web Bureau
BRICS Summit: PM Modi Seeks Strong Partnerships To Spur Growth
PIB
BRICS Summit: PM Modi Seeks Strong Partnerships To Spur Growth
outlookindia.com
2017-09-04T10:49:30+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sought a strong partnership among BRICS nations to spur growth, saying that the bloc has developed a robust framework for cooperation and contributed to the stability in a world "drifting towards uncertainty".

Addressing the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in China's Xiamen city, Modi said trade and economy were the foundations of the cooperation among BRICS -- Brazil-Russia- India-China-South Africa.

Advertisement opens in new window

He also called for the creation of a BRICS rating agency to cater to financing needs of sovereign and corporate entities of developing countries.

The prime minister said a strong partnership among member nations on innovation and digital economy can help spur growth, promote transparency and support the sustainable development goals.

He also urged central banks of member nation to further strengthen their capabilities and promote cooperation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement of the grouping and the International Monetary Fund.

The prime minister emphasised the need to accelerate track of cooperation in smart cities, urbanisation and disaster management.

"BRICS has developed a robust framework for cooperation; contribute stability and growth in a world drifting towards uncertainty. Our endeavours today touch diverse areas of agriculture, culture, environment, energy, sports and Information and Communications Technology (ICT)," he said.

Modi asserted that the grouping was in a "mission-mode" to eradicate poverty and ensure health, sanitation, skills, food security, gender equality, energy and education.

Advertisement opens in new window

He said women's empowerment programmes were "productivity multipliers" that mainstream women in nation building.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi India China Development-Growth-GDP etc BRICS Summit International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Following North's Sixth Nuclear Test, South Korean Media Calls For Seoul To Build Own Nukes
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters