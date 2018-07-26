The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
26 July 2018 Last Updated at 1:15 pm International

Man With Explosive Device Behind Blast Near US Embassy In Beijing: Police

The diplomatic area where the incident took place is on the outskirts of Beijing and home to several embassies, including those of the United States, India and Israel.
Outlook Web Bureau
Man With Explosive Device Behind Blast Near US Embassy In Beijing: Police
AP Images
Man With Explosive Device Behind Blast Near US Embassy In Beijing: Police
outlookindia.com
2018-07-26T13:15:54+0530

China police said a man with an explosive device was behind blast near US embassy in Beijing.

The explosion was caused by a small homemade device wielded by a 26-year-old man, The Associated Press quoted the police as saying.

Photos posted on Twitter showed smoke in the air outside the diplomatic compound in the Chinese capital and police roping off a perimeter around the area.

Advertisement opens in new window

The diplomatic area where the incident took place is on the outskirts of Beijing and home to several embassies, including those of the United States, India and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Beijing Blasts International
  • Comments (2)

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Bihar Govt Recommends CBI Probe Into Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters