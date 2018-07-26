Man With Explosive Device Behind Blast Near US Embassy In Beijing: Police

China police said a man with an explosive device was behind blast near US embassy in Beijing.

The explosion was caused by a small homemade device wielded by a 26-year-old man, The Associated Press quoted the police as saying.

Photos posted on Twitter showed smoke in the air outside the diplomatic compound in the Chinese capital and police roping off a perimeter around the area.

The diplomatic area where the incident took place is on the outskirts of Beijing and home to several embassies, including those of the United States, India and Israel.

