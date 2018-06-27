The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
27 June 2018 Last Updated at 8:34 pm Sports

Brazil's Neymar Scores! And His Sister Dislocates Shoulder

She posted a picture of herself on social media showing her left arm in a sling.
Outlook Web Bureau
Brazil's Neymar Scores! And His Sister Dislocates Shoulder
AP Photo
Brazil's Neymar Scores! And His Sister Dislocates Shoulder
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

When Neymar finally scored against Costa Rica, Brazil cheered, the superstar striker cried, and his sister... Dislocated her shoulder.

Brazil's SporTV reported on Wednesday that Rafaella Santos was so excited at her brother's last-gasp goal in the tricky win against minnows Costa Rica on Friday that she collided with a friend and injured her arm.

She later posted a picture of herself on social media showing her left arm in a sling.

Advertisement opens in new window

The goal made it 2-0 for Brazil just before the final whistle, at which Neymar, the world's most expensive player, collapsed onto his knees and sobbed. He has been heavily criticised by fans in Brazil for his performance so far at the championship in Russia.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker is under heavy pressure to deliver against Serbia on Wednesday. He is playing after a lengthy layoff due to surgery on a broken foot bone.

(AFP)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Neymar Brazil Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2018 Sports News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Heart Transported From Mumbai To Delhi In 2.5 Hours, Saves Life Of 53-Year-Old Woman
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters