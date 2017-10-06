The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
06 October 2017 Last Updated at 3:17 pm National

Braid Chopping: Mobile Internet Services Snapped Across Kashmir

Separatists had called for protests against the incidents of braid chopping in the Valley.
Outlook Web Bureau
Braid Chopping: Mobile Internet Services Snapped Across Kashmir
File Photo-PTI/Representational Image
Braid Chopping: Mobile Internet Services Snapped Across Kashmir
outlookindia.com
2017-10-06T15:19:50+0530

Mobile Internet services were today snapped across Kashmir to prevent rumour mongering following several cases of vigilante violence against braid chopping incidents in the Valley, officials said.

The mobile Internet services were snapped shortly after noon as a precautionary measure, an official said.

Separatists had called for protests against the incidents of braid chopping in the Valley.

Advertisement opens in new window

The number of braid chopping incidents have increased in the Valley over the past few days and people have started resorting to vigilante action to prevent such attacks, the official said.

However, in many instances innocent people have suffered at the hands of the mob.

A youth was thrashed in Delina area of Baramulla district earlier this week after he was accused of being a braid chopper.

Two women were thrashed at a wedding feast on similar suspicion in Baba Demb area of the city.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Internet National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
  • Daily Mail (2)
Next Story : About 75 Percent Of World's Honey Contaminated With Bee-Harming Pesticides, Says Study
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters