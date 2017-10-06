Braid Chopping: Mobile Internet Services Snapped Across Kashmir

Mobile Internet services were today snapped across Kashmir to prevent rumour mongering following several cases of vigilante violence against braid chopping incidents in the Valley, officials said.

The mobile Internet services were snapped shortly after noon as a precautionary measure, an official said.

Separatists had called for protests against the incidents of braid chopping in the Valley.

The number of braid chopping incidents have increased in the Valley over the past few days and people have started resorting to vigilante action to prevent such attacks, the official said.

However, in many instances innocent people have suffered at the hands of the mob.

A youth was thrashed in Delina area of Baramulla district earlier this week after he was accused of being a braid chopper.

Two women were thrashed at a wedding feast on similar suspicion in Baba Demb area of the city.

PTI