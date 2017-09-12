The Haryana Police today questioned staff at the Ryan International School in Kandivali in connection with the the murder of a boy in the institution's premises in Gurgaon.
The two officials from Haryana Police are at the campus of Ryan International School, said DCP (Zone-XII) Vinay Rathod.
Of the two officials one of them is an inspector-level officer. They are verifying documents and questioning staff, said an official.
Fourteen police teams have been constituted to probe the case.
The Haryana Police will be questioning school CEO Ryan Pinto and other top brass.
The seven-year-old was found dead with his throat slit in the washroom of the school in Gurgaon.
Boy's Murder: Haryana Police Question Staff At Ryan Campus In Mumbai
The Haryana Police today questioned staff at the Ryan International School in Kandivali in connection with the the murder of a boy in the institution's premises in Gurgaon.
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- India Hits Back At UN, Says Can't Ignore Security Concerns
- DA Hiked From 4 % To 5 % For Central Govt Employees
- Indian Priest Abducted Last Year In Yemen, Released
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- More Trouble For Ram Rahim, Termination Of Pregnancies In Dera Hospital Under Scanner
- PM Offered Supriya A Cabinet Berth, But She Told Modi She Would Be The Last To Join BJP, Claims Sena MP Quoting Pawar
- Woman Gangraped, Glass Bottle Inserted Into Her Private Parts In West Bengal's Birbhum
- India Will See Dark Days If Modi Doesn't Condemn Lankesh's Murder: New York Times
- Delhi HC Refuses To Restrain Arnab Goswami From Reporting On Sunanda Pushkar's Death
- India Will See Dark Days If Modi Doesn't Condemn Lankesh's Murder: New York Times
- Obscene Display Of Glee By A Section Of Indians Over Gauri Lankesh Murder Is Disturbing, But Not Unexpected
- Second Day Of Dera Sanitisation Begins, Illegal Explosives Factory Inside Premises Sealed, Explosives Seized
Post a Comment