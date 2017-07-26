Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Of Sanjay Gandhi's 'Daughter', Says No Justification To Stall Release of <em>Indu Sarkar</em>

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Of Sanjay Gandhi's 'Daughter', Says No Justification To Stall Release of Indu Sarkar
The Supreme Court has dismissed the plea of a woman, who claims to be the biologial daughter of late Sanjay Gandhi, seeking a stay on release of film 'Indu Sarkar'.
Film Director Madhur Bhandarkar told the SC that he has already carried out the cuts as suggested by the censor board committee.
The apex court has said the film is an "artistic expression" within parameters of law and there is no justification to stall its release.
The Delhi High Court too had dismissed a plea to revoke the censor board clearance given to the film.
The controversy surrounding the release of Bollywood movie 'Indu Sarkar' based on the 1975- 1977 Emergency period, yesterday reached the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court which heard the pleas today.
While Priya Singh Paul, who claimed to be the biological daughter of late Sanjay Gandhi, moved the apex court seeking a stay on the scheduled release of film on July 28, an advocate filed a plea in the high court for revoking the censor board clearance given to the movie directed by Madhur Bhandarkar.
With PTI Inputs
