Both Kulbhushan's Wife And Mother Were Made To Look Like Widows, Says Sushma Swaraj

Condemning Pakistan for the "discourteous" behaviour meted out to the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav in Islamabad, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj today issued a statement in the Rajya Sabha.

"It was nothing like a humanitarian gesture. Human rights of the family members were violated again & again & an environment of fear was created for them," she said, adding that "both the married women (Jadhav's wife and mother) were made to look like widows" after they were made to remove their bindis, mangalsutra (a thread identifying a married woman) and bangles for 'security reasons'.

"Jadhav Ji's mother who only wears a saree was forced to wear salwar-kurta. Bindi, bangles & mangalsutras of both mother and wife were removed. Both the married women were made to like widows," Swaraj said in the Rajya Sabha.

"Not just his wife but bindi & mangalsutra of his mother were also removed, I spoke to her she told me that as soon as she reached Kulbhushan asked her 'Baba kaise hain?' (How is father) because he thought a mishap has taken place when he wasn't around," she added.

Slamming Pakistan for alleging that a metallic substance was found on the shoes worn by Jadhav's wife, Swaraj said it was 'absurdity beyond measure' as "she (had) traveled in 2 flights with those shoes on."

Pakistan had confiscated the shoes worn by Jadhav's wife and given it for forensic examination. Despite repeated requests, the shoes were not returned.

At the 40-minutes meeting which Pakistan claimed was only arranged as a 'humanitarian gesture', mother of Jadhav was also prevented from talking in their mother tongue.

"Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother was not allowed to speak in Marathi, 2 Pakistani officials present in the meeting kept stopping her repeatedly but when she continued, the intercom was switched off," Swaraj said today.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said 'misbehaviour with wife & mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav was misbehaviour with all Indians. "

Misbehaviour of Pakistan with wife & mother of #KulbhushanJadhav was misbehaviour with all Indians. Regardless of political differences, when it comes to nation's dignity & another country misbehaves with our mothers & sisters, it will not be tolerated: GN Azad, Congress in RS pic.twitter.com/Pxpx87RmQ9 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2017

"Regardless of political differences, when it comes to nation's dignity and another country misbehaves with our mothers & sisters, it will not be tolerated," he said.

Earlier too, the MEA, in an official statement, slammed Pakistan, saying "the cultural and religious sensibilities of family members were disregarded.. under the pretext of security precautions."

However, Pakistan had rejected as "baseless" India's contentions that Kulbhushan Jadhav's family was harassed.

Jadhav, who was captured in March last year, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying, an accusation that India has dismissed as concocted.

New Delhi says Jadhav was kidnapped in Iran where he had legitimate business interests, and brought to Pakistan. To save Jadhav, India moved the International Court of Justice, which ordered Pakistan in May to stay his execution.

(Inputs from agencies)