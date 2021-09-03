Book: Legal Fiction: A Novel by Chandan Pandey Translated by Bharatbhooshan Tiwari

Published by HarperCollins

A woman's husband has disappeared in a quietly visible town. If you leave the child in the womb, then there is no one with that woman. Due to love-marriage, the family has made a distance from her and the police system is repeatedly snatching the right to be a human side by side. The system is bent on bringing her down from the status of a citizen. There is no chance of using the word helpless for anyone, but that helpless woman, frustrated from all sides, calls a friend of hers, who is a storyteller, who lives in Delhi. And the name of the novel on which all this happens on the first page is ‘Legal Fiction’. There is no justification to tell the story further, but it is necessary to say that this novel affects your heart and mind like a missing injury.

While reading Chandan Pandey's novel 'Legal Fiction', I kept remembering the statement of Milan Kundera: Man's struggle against power is like the struggle of memory against forgetting. When the nation state has become more powerful and autocratic than the monarchy, then it is the wish of the nations to forget their excesses and the nation considers every effort to forget them as its success. Every publicity, every hoarding of those in power is an attempt to hide their exploits. In such a situation, there is an additional responsibility on literature and art to expose every power-sponsored falsehood through the art of telling truth. 'Legal Fiction' is one such work.

A late-night phone call from his ex-girlfriend Anasuya forces writer Arjun Kumar to leave his wife and home in Delhi and travel to the mofussil town of Noma on the UP-Bihar border. The reason - Anasuya’s husband, Rafique Neel, a college professor and theatre director, has mysteriously disappeared. The novel seems to have been written in the craft of a mystery story, but it is actually the distance of Noma from Delhi, which the time taken to overcome gives it the craft of mystery. Narrator Arjun is a person who believes in 'System'. On the other hand there is a private university owner who keeps the 'system' in his right pocket.

Except for one character, every character in this novel is like a person seen every day. There is a character who lives his own life despite being in this whole 'system'. His education, his preparation, his inclination towards humanity fills him with so much light in a town called Noma that the eyes of Shakti Sansthan begin to dazzle. He is an ad-hoc teacher in a college, runs a drama troupe with the students and believes in the primitive form of drama i.e. street play. One day he decides to use an incident that happened in the city to make people aware and dramatize it and his team starts staging that play on several occasions. But what is there in the play is that every character starts disappearing.

You can read the story in a novel, but that play is actually becoming a form of public memory. It is exasperating to be made a weapon of memory against forgetting. Soon after he arrives, Arjun realizes that things are not as they seem: the police are refusing to register a missing-persons case, Rafique’s student Janaki has also disappeared, and the locals are determined to turn it into a case of ‘love jihad’. And when Arjun begins to dig deeper, what he finds endangers him and everyone around him. The parallel story-tracks on which this novel gallops is the story of Arjuna finding himself with the disappearance of these characters. This novel is also a document of the barbarism that strong mobs carry out murders under some plan. This novel is also the story of Anasuya's future life, whose mere imagination creates shudders.

In the midst of the entire citizenship debate, Chandan's possible trilogy, a series of three novels that the author has named the Citizen Trilogy, is expected to become a major intervention. And this hope is because the author has started using the primitive story-sources anew. Talking about this novel, this 168-page novel takes hold from the first page.

The story of this novel is of mystery, but the aspects of love it touches in life are unique.

Mysteries are usually sympathetic to power shields, but 'legal fiction' is different from them. This separation may have made this novel a favorite of fans of Umberto Eco's novel 'The Name the Rose' and Orhan Pamuk's novel 'My Name is Red'. At least that's what I felt. In both the above novels, where civilization reviews are taken within the pages, they go on describing it,'Legal Fiction' goes on giving its hints. The pace of the story in this venture is so fast that at times you end up overlooking the civilized review which is actually the purpose of this novel.

Inspired by true events from today’s India, ‘Legal Fiction’ is a brilliant existential thriller and a chilling parable of our times. “This is like Kafka in Deoria. Or Camus in the cow belt. But more accurate to say that Legal Fiction is an urgent, literary report about how truth goes missing in our land. I read it with a racing heart.” Amitava Kumar, author of The Lovers rightly said about the novel

(Ashutosh Kumar Thakur is Bangalore based Management Consultant, Literary Critic and Codirector with Kalinga Literary Festival. He can be reached out at ashutoshbthakur@gmail.com. Views expressed in this article are personal.)

