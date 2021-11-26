Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Bollywood Stars Pay Homage To Martyrs and Victims Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T15:29:35+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 3:29 pm

On the 13th Anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack, Bollywood stars including the likes of Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan,Rohit Shetty and Sara Ali Khan paid tribute to all those who lost their lives in the terror attacks.

Mega star Amitabh Bachchan in an Op-ed for the Indian Express said every year as he marks the day, he discovers that the power of survival is linked to the power of humanity, of "our collective commitment that we shall not let the terrorists define who we become".

While Akshay Kumar called the Mumbai terror attacks "horrific" as he gave a shout out to all those involved in keeping the country and its people safe."It’s been 13 years since the horrific #MumbaiTerrorAttack. Remembering all those who lost their lives and loved ones. My heartfelt tribute to all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives safeguarding our city," the 54-year-old star tweeted. 

Rohit Shetty, who has several helmed films in his cop universe including the latest “Sooryavanshi”, “Simmba” and “Singham” franchise, took to Instagram to hail the spirit of the Mumbai Police and its personnel. "@mumbaipolice We will forever carry their unyielding spirits in our hearts. Their sacrifice will always be remembered," he said.

Sara Ali Khan posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of Taj Mahal hotel, one of the places attacked by the terrorist during the 26/11 terror attacks. "The martyrs will be remembered @mumbaipolice," the actor wrote.

Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and filmmaker Onir also observed the day. "26/11 #NeverForgetRemember our heroes. Folded hands#JaiHind," tweeted Abhishek Bachchan. Shetty said she is praying for the "departed souls" and also the people whose lives were "changed, affected and altered" on the fateful night. May their loved ones find peace, strength and the ability to heal," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Onir said he hasn't forgotten the "horrific day". "Sitting in the news room in Delhi with the cast of #sorryBhai. My film was releasing the next day. First was told it’s a gang war and then the truth surfaced. What devastating days. #26/11 #neverforget" he tweeted.

 On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and attacked multiple places including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre. Besides civilians, the then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram among others were killed during the attack.

Actors Ranvir Shorey and Richa Chadha also remembered bravehearts who laid down their lives during the attacks. "Never forgive. Never forget. #MumbaiTerrorAttack," Shorey tweeted. Chadha retweeted a post by former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, which read, "Remembering the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our bravehearts today #NeverForgiveNeverForget #MumbaiTerrorAttack." 

(With PTI Inputs)

