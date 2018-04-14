Bollywood Actor Rajpal Yadav, His Wife Convicted In Rs 5 Cr Loan Recovery Case, Sentencing On April 23

A Delhi court on Saturday convicted Bollywood actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav, his wife Radha Yadav and a company in connection with a loan case.

The case dates back to 2010 when Yadav and Radha had taken a loan from a Delhi-based entrepreneur, MG Agarwal (owner of Murli Projects) for his Hindi debut directional film "Ata Pata Laapata". The businessman had filed a case against Yadav and his wife in the high court after they failed to repay him the amount.

Earlier in 2013, Yadav was sent to Tihar Jail from December 3 to December 6 for submitting a false affidavit in the case.

In 2015, he had claimed in court that he had paid Rs 1.58 crore and has to payback Rs 3.42 crore. He had also told the court that he had got a fresh offer from a company which had agreed to take up the liablity of his loan. He had claimed that the loan would be repaid in 30 days.

The actor is known for his impeccable comic timing. He has been a part of several hit films like Bhoolbhulaiya, Partner, Hungama.

According to the reports, an argument on the court's order is likely to be heard on April 23.

