Bofors Case: SC Dismisses CBI's Appeal Against HC Order

The Supreme Court dismissed CBI's appeal against the Delhi High Court verdict discharging all the accused including Hinduja brothers.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 November 2018
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed CBI's appeal against the Delhi High Court verdict discharging all the accused including Hinduja brothers in Rs 64 crore Bofors pay-off case.

The CBI, earlier this year filed an appeal after a 13-year delay against the Delhi High Court decision quashing charges against all the accused.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that it was not convinced with the grounds of the CBI on the delay in filing the appeal.

The apex court, however, said that an appeal against the same HC verdict filed by advocate Ajay Agarwal is pending and the CBI can raise all grounds in it.

The Rs 1,437-crore deal between India and Swedish arms manufacturer AB Bofors for the supply of 400 units of 155-mm Howitzer guns for the Indian Army was entered into on March 24, 1986.

The CBI on January 22, 1990 had registered the FIR for alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Martin Ardbo, the then president of AB Bofors, alleged middleman Win Chadda and the Hinduja brothers.

The first charge sheet in the case was filed on October 22, 1999 against Chadda, Ottavio Quattrocchi, the then defence secretary S K Bhatnagar, Ardbo and the Bofors company.

A supplementary charge sheet was filed against the Hinduja brothers on October 9, 2000.

(With PTI Inputs)

