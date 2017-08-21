The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
21 August 2017 Last Updated at 12:13 pm Business Car Review

BMW Z4 Roadster Concept Unveiled; Production Likely To Start Next Year

The Z4 shares its body parts with the upcoming 2018 Toyota Supra
BMW Z4 Roadster Concept Unveiled; Production Likely To Start Next Year
BMW Z4 Roadster Concept Unveiled; Production Likely To Start Next Year
outlookindia.com
2017-08-21T12:14:44+0530

BMW, the German luxury carmaker, has taken the wraps off of its BMW Z4 Roadster concept at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Thanks to the BMW VISION NEXT 100 design philosophy, the roadster sheds the traditional look of the Beemer and instead, adorns a new, refreshing look.

BMW Z4 Roadster Concept

Advertisement opens in new window

The new design language first debuted with BMW’s 8 Series concept earlier this year. This new design philosophy ditches the Zicker line at the rear and flaunts larger kidney-shaped grilles at the front. With the updates, the BMW Z4 concept now appears more proportionate, sharper and dynamic.

BMW Z4 Roadster Concept Interior

The BMW concept encapsulates all the necessary traits of a typical classic roadster along with practical add-ons like a longer wheelbase, shorter bonnet and an extended silhouette, while being low slung. Importantly, most of them will make it to the production-spec car, which is likely to hit the production line by next year.

BMW Z4 Roadster Concept

BMW Z4 Roadster Concept

Advertisement opens in new window

To come up with an awe-inspiring design while keeping the production costs in check, BMW made use of its alliance with Toyota. Well, the mechanicals and electronics are all BMW, but other hard points of engineering like the chassis, suspension and some brake components are shared with the upcoming 2018 Toyota Supra coupe.

BMW Z4 Roadster Concept

The price of the new BMW Z4 is also expected to be similar to the current model.

BMW Z4 Roadster Concept

BMW Z4 Roadster Concept

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
BMW Z4 Roadster BMW Luxury Cars Automobiles Cars Business
Next Story : Essar Oil Completes Sale of India Assets to Rosneft for USD 12.9 Bn
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters