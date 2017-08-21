BMW Z4 Roadster Concept Unveiled; Production Likely To Start Next Year

BMW, the German luxury carmaker, has taken the wraps off of its BMW Z4 Roadster concept at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Thanks to the BMW VISION NEXT 100 design philosophy, the roadster sheds the traditional look of the Beemer and instead, adorns a new, refreshing look.

The new design language first debuted with BMW’s 8 Series concept earlier this year. This new design philosophy ditches the Zicker line at the rear and flaunts larger kidney-shaped grilles at the front. With the updates, the BMW Z4 concept now appears more proportionate, sharper and dynamic.

The BMW concept encapsulates all the necessary traits of a typical classic roadster along with practical add-ons like a longer wheelbase, shorter bonnet and an extended silhouette, while being low slung. Importantly, most of them will make it to the production-spec car, which is likely to hit the production line by next year.

To come up with an awe-inspiring design while keeping the production costs in check, BMW made use of its alliance with Toyota. Well, the mechanicals and electronics are all BMW, but other hard points of engineering like the chassis, suspension and some brake components are shared with the upcoming 2018 Toyota Supra coupe.

The price of the new BMW Z4 is also expected to be similar to the current model.

Source: cardekho.com