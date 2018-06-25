BMW 6 Series GT Diesel Launched In India

BMW India has added a diesel powertrain option to the 6-Series GT lineup in with prices starting at Rs 66.50 lakh for the Luxury Line and going up to Rs 73.70 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom pan India) for the M Sport variant. Called the 630d, it’s powered by a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder unit which churns out 265PS of max power and 620Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to an 8-speed steptronic sport transmission which helps it clock the 0-100kmph sprint in 6.1 seconds.

BMW has also launched the Luxury Line variant of the petrol-powered 630i GT at Rs 61.80 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). Until now, it was only available in the Sport Line variant. Under its bonnet is a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine which delivers 190PS of power and 400Nm of torque.

An all-new way to turn heads: The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo now available in diesel variant.

Gurugram. The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo was launched with a new diesel engine variant today. Available now in both petrol and diesel options, the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo presents an extraordinary proposition through its unique combination of aesthetic appeal, spaciousness of a coupe, long-distance comfort and dynamic Performance.

Locally produced, the first-ever BMW 630d Gran Turismo is available in two design schemes – Luxury Line and M Sport – at all BMW dealerships across India from today onwards. Luxury Line indulges style with elegant contours and luxurious features while M Sport signals enthusiasm for the dynamic side of automotive life. Along with introduction of diesel variants, the current petrol variant of first-ever 6 Series Gran Turismo will now also be available in a new design trim from July 2018 onwards. The new BMW 630i Gran Turismo Luxury Line will get chrome design elements on the exterior and fine-wood trim on the interior.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “With the launch of the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, we created a new segment in the Indian luxury car market. The first- ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo immediately stands out from the crowd due to its striking presence and alluring coupe style. With the trademark BMW driving pleasure and long-distance comfort, it creates an unrivalled experience for both the driver and passengers. The success of the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo will now be taken forward as we present it in a new diesel variant, broadening the range of choices for our discerning customers.”

The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is available in the following metallic paintworks: Mineral White, Glacier Silver, Mediterranean Blue and Royal Burgundy Red brilliant effect. The exclusive metallic paintworks for the M Sport range include Carbon Black and Bluestone.

On top of its list of best-in-class features, the BMW 630d Gran Turismo offers additional segment-first game-changing technologies. With the Remote Control Parking function, a driver can maneuver the vehicle into a narrow parking space from outside using the BMW Display Key. Besides other vehicle related information, the smart key also displays service reminders, cabin temperature, mileage range and fuel level.

Every BMW pushes the frontiers of technology and innovation. The first-ever BMW 630d Gran Turismo is equipped with an extensive range of BMW ConnectedDrive systems like the BMW iDrive multifunctional instrument display (with 10.25 inch touch screen and touch controller), BMW Navigation Professional, Wireless Apple Car Play, Park Distance Control, BMW Apps, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and Connectivity through Bluetooth/USB. The Rear-Seat Entertainment system includes two 10.2 inch colour screens behind the front-seat backrests, a BluRay player, HDMI connection for mobiles, as well as various connections for MP3 players and game consoles. BMW Head-Up display in the M Sport variant, with full colour projection, leads to complete concentration on the road.

