The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
29 March 2018 Last Updated at 10:19 am National News Analysis

BJP's Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha Meet Mamata, Appreciate Her Efforts In 'Uniting Opposition'

"If the one-on-one formula is implemented, the opposition will be able to corner 69 per cent of votes," said Arun Shourie.
Outlook Web Bureau
BJP's Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha Meet Mamata, Appreciate Her Efforts In 'Uniting Opposition'
File Photo
BJP's Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha Meet Mamata, Appreciate Her Efforts In 'Uniting Opposition'
outlookindia.com
2018-03-29T10:23:47+0530

Disgruntled BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha today met West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, and appreciated her efforts to bring together all regional forces against the Modi government ahead of coming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee, who has been meeting leaders of various opposition parties and some allies of the ruling BJP here, today also held discussions with Arun Shourie, a former Union minister in the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Advertisement opens in new window

After the meeting, Shourie, who has been critical of the Modi government, said the Trinamool Congress chief's theory of putting up a one-on-one fight against the BJP in every state was the right path to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"If the one-on-one formula is implemented, the opposition will be able to corner 69 per cent of votes," Shourie said.

Though Yashwant Sinha did not clarify on whether he or Shatrughan Sinha would join a united force against the BJP, he said, "Mamata is our old cabinet colleague. Her personality is known to everyone. The role she has taken to save the country is appreciable. In future also, we will support her."

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee Yashwant Sinha Shatrughan Sinha West Bengal BJP Trinamool Congress Politics National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Malala Yousafzai Returns To Pakistan Six Years After She Was Shot By Taliban
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters