Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
BJP's National Executive To Meet Today; Elections In UP, Punjab, Among Others To Be Centre Of Discussion

The national executive of BJP will meet on Sunday to discuss party's strategy in upcoming state elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. JP Nadda will chair the one day meet. PM Narendra Modi to conclude.

National Executive of the BJP will meet on Sunday to discuss its strategy on the upcoming state legislative assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa | PTI

2021-11-07T12:02:37+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 12:02 pm

BJP will hold a one day meeting of its national executive in New Delhi on Sunday. This meeting aims to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming state elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. Covid-19 vaccination drive and free food grain distribution are one of the major issues in the upcoming legislative assembly elections. The meeting which would be held at the NDMC complex will be concluded with an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Only 124 leaders will be physically present in the meeting keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocols, while all BJP chief ministers, state unit presidents and office bearers will be present virtually from the respective state headquarters. BJP Chief JP Nadda will make the inaugural address and chair the meeting. BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said there will be discussion on the upcoming elections in five states.

After prominent leaders like Maneka Gandhi, son Varun, and former cabinet minister Chaudhary Birendra Singh were dropped, this will be the first meeting of the BJP's national executive since. 

The national executive has 80 members, 50 special invitees and 179 permanent invitees. All central office bearers and union ministers are a part of this body. Veteran leaders of BJP, LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi have been given their due place in the national executive as well. 

BJP  has been aggressively working to gain the support of the backward castes in Uttar Pradesh, a state with the highest stakes, to combat the challenge posed by the Samajwadi Party which has formed alliances with multiple caste-based regional parties. Non-Jatav Dalits are also on the BJP’s radar as it struggles to carry Brahmins, BJP's traditional voters, in the same basket. On the other hand, Congress has come out with Priyanka Gandhi cornering the BJP government on issues of rights of women, Dalits and farmers.

The Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the Hathras rape and murder case were vociferously brought up by Congress. BJP leader Varun Gandhi also took to twitter to express displeasure over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in the aftermath of which, he and his mother Maneka Gandhi were dropped from the national executive.

In Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, BJP is fighting tooth and nail to retain power while in Punjab. the party has little hope of coming to power. BJP will contest in Punjab elections without Shiromani Akali Dal, its old ally which it lost after passing the three controversial farm laws. As Captain Amarinder Singh has launched a new party, BJP is expected to form an alliance with it.  

In the meeting on Sunday, BJP will pass a political resolution on the achievements of the Modi government, the state of the opposition and the situation prevailing in the country. National General Secretay Arun Singh informed yesterday, "In the meeting  the government's achievement of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccinations in India will be lauded." He tweeted the video of the press conference.

Alongside that, the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana under which free food grains have been distributed to 80 crore poor people till November-end (the Yogi Adityanath government in UP has extended it to March 31, 2022), Atmanirbhar Bharat and Modi’s achievements at the international forum will also be highlighted in the meeting, Singh said.

