05 April 2018 Last Updated at 9:46 am National West Bengal

BJP Worker Died After Being Allegedly Thrashed By Trinamool Congress Cadres

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker died on Wednesday after allegedly being thrashed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres in West Bengal's Bankura district.
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI FILE
outlookindia.com
2018-04-05T09:49:02+0530

The deceased, identified as Ajit Murmu was killed outside the office of the block development officer in Ranibandh area. The BJP alleged that the deceased was their nominee for upcoming panchayat elections from the area and blamed TMC for the attack.

However, the police have not confirmed the identity of the attackers as yet

ANI

