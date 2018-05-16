The Website
16 May 2018 Last Updated at 10:45 am National

BJP Trying To Poach MLAs, Alleges Congress

Outlook Web Bureau
BJP Trying To Poach MLAs, Alleges Congress
BJP Trying To Poach MLAs, Alleges Congress
The Congress and JD(S) have alleged the BJP is "offering something" to their MLAs, even as the former is trying to get the governor invite them to form government in alliance with the JD(S) in Karnataka.

"They (BJP) are poaching our MLAs, we know that. Everyday there is a lot of pressure. But it not so easy because two parties have the necessary number. People are watching this," DK Shivakumar, Congress said. The Congress party is finding ways to safeguard its MLAs, the party leader further said.

The Congress said all MLAs of the party are "intact" despite BJP's alleged attempts at horse trading.

"All the Congress MLAs are intact. Nobody is missing. We are confident of forming the government, " outgoing Chief Minister  Siddaramaiah said after reaching the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office for party legislative meeting.

"JD(S) has all the faith in their MLAs. Nobody is going to go away. Let BJP try, whatever they want to," Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad said. 

The JD(S) has alleged the BJP is trying to break its alliance with the Congress by "offering something" to thier MLAs. 

"I don't know what they (BJP) are offering but they are trying to call our people, but they are not responding. We are all together, no one can touch our party. Our party MLAs are loyal to the party," Saravana, JD(S) said. 

The BJP has claimed stake at the state's government, rejecting what it called the Congress' "backdoor entry". 

"People want BJP govt & we will make it. Anyone can create unnatural tensions, but people of Karnataka are with us. After meeting, we will take necessary steps. This attempt made by Congress to make a backdoor entry is not appreciated," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said today.

The BJP, and the Congress JD(S) will approach the governor today to form government in the state. 

(ANI inputs)

 

