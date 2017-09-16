The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
16 September 2017 Last Updated at 4:48 pm National

BJP Stages Demonstration Demanding Resignation Of Karnataka Minister K J George, Accused Of Harassing Cop Who Was Found Hanging

The apex court had on September 5 ordered a CBI probe into the death of M K Ganapathy, a deputy superintendent of Karnataka police, saying there were "startling facts" in the case which needed to be probed in a fair manner.
Outlook Web Bureau
BJP Stages Demonstration Demanding Resignation Of Karnataka Minister K J George, Accused Of Harassing Cop Who Was Found Hanging
File photo
BJP Stages Demonstration Demanding Resignation Of Karnataka Minister K J George, Accused Of Harassing Cop Who Was Found Hanging
outlookindia.com
2017-09-16T16:58:40+0530

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday staged a demonstration in Bengaluru demanding the resignation of Karnataka Minister K J George in the wake of the Supreme Court ordering a CBI probe into the alleged suicide of a DySP, who had accused him and some senior IPS officers of harassing him.

The apex court had on September 5 ordered a CBI probe into the death of M K Ganapathy, a deputy superintendent of Karnataka police, saying there were "startling facts" in the case which needed to be probed in a fair manner.

Advertisement opens in new window

Led by BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, a large number of party leaders and workers turned up at the Mourya Circle here asking George to step down as a minister, saying otherwise the probe might be influenced.

Lok Sabha members Shobha Karandlaje, B Sriramulu and Pratap Simha and party leaders, including K E Eshwarappa, took part in the protest.

Sriramulu said he was a minister when Yeddyurappa was the Chief Minister but resigned when his name figured in the  Lokayukta report in connection with illegal iron ore mining.

The 51-year-old Ganapathy was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room at a lodge at Madikeri in Kodagu district on July 7 last year, with the mystery surrounding the death raising a huge political controversy.

Prior to the alleged suicide, Ganapathy had told a local TV channel in an interview that the then Home Minister George and two senior police officers A M Prasad and Pranab Mohanty would be responsible "if anything happens to me".

The Supreme Court had also asked the CBI to file a status report on the probe within three months.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Amit Shah B.S. Yeddyurappa Bengaluru National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Uttarakhand Education Minister Humiliates Teacher For Correct Answer, Says 'Sparing You Because You Are A Woman'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters