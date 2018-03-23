'People Like Asiya Andrabi Should Be Deported To Pakistan', Says BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party Friday said people like Dukhtaran-e-Millat chairperson Asiya Andrabi be deported to Pakistan.

The BJP spokesman Khalid Jehangir said, “People like Asiya Andrabi are responsible for the bloodshed in Kashmir. They are the ones who have turned youth into cannon fodder. They get paid for dancing over the graves of Kashmiris.”

“Pakistan stooges like Asiya Andrabi have clear cut policy. They want to see guns in the hands of children of the poor people while on the other hand they send their children and wards outside the country so that they can study and make big in life.”

Andrabi, a separatist leader, Friday was seen raising Pakistani flags on Pakistan National Day.

In the video, Andrabi can be seen addressing a gathering of supporters having Pakistani flag all around. In gathering they sing Pakistani national anthem.

“By waving Pakistan flag she wants to tell her bosses sitting across the Line of Control that she is on the job and her stipend should continue. People of Kashmir had rejected Jinnah’s two nation theory in 1947 and even after 70-years there are no takers for that theory in J&K. It is high time for Pakistan agents like Asiya Andrabi to wind up their shops in the Valley as people are fed up of bloodshed and killings.”