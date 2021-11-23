Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

BJP Questions Odisha Chief Minister's District Visits As Patnaik Launches Health Card Distribution In Kandhamal

BJP state unit president Samir Mohanty alleged that taxpayers’ money is being wasted in hosting such big events of the CM and on his chopper rides ahead of the panchayat elections due next year.

BJP Questions Odisha Chief Minister's District Visits As Patnaik Launches Health Card Distribution In Kandhamal
| PTI Photo

Trending

BJP Questions Odisha Chief Minister's District Visits As Patnaik Launches Health Card Distribution In Kandhamal
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T11:11:54+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 11:11 am

While opposition BJP wondered whether Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's visits to districts are linked to the coming panchayat polls in the state, on Monday, the minister launched the smart card distribution of the state government health scheme, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in the Kandhmal district.

Starting his district visits in Malkangiri in September, Patnaik has so far covered 16 districts for distribution of smart health cards among people. The chief minister had announced launching of the smart health card in his Independence Day speech.

BJP state unit president Samir Mohanty alleged that taxpayers’ money is being wasted in hosting such big events of the CM and on his chopper rides ahead of the panchayat elections due next year. “Though the chief minister remains present at the dais in all such card distribution functions, he does not speak a word and only his video message is played on a screen. He does not even meet local people and local journalists,” Mohanty told reporters.

Related Stories

In Faridabad, A Home For Orphans Left Out Of The Adoption System

Mohanty also accused the ruling BJD of misusing District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds. "The revenue collection was Rs 13.728 crore till 2020-21. The funds are being spent without floating tender and for political campaigning before the panchayat and urban polls,” he alleged.

Referring to Patnaik’s letter to the Prime Minister on Sunday seeking additional allocation of rice under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Mohanty asked the chief minister to use the DMF funds to help the beneficiaries.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Ahead of Patnaik’s visit to Phulbani, the district headquarters of Kandhamal district, the police picked up some opposition BJP leaders as a preventive measure. In the video message which was played at the meeting, Patnaik said the state government is committed to the all round development of Odisha as he considered all its residents as his family members. He also digitally inaugurated as many as 192 projects for Kandhamal to be implemented at a financial outlay of Rs 840 crore.

Meanwhile, there was resentment among local reporters as they were not allowed to enter the meeting hall. They were lodged in a tent house erected for them about 100 ft distance from the dais. President of Kandhamal District Press Club Sunil Patnaik alleged that the administration allowed about 30 press reporters who were brought from the state capital. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Naveen Patnaik BJP Narendra Modi Bhubaneswar Odisha BJP Panchayat Polls Campaign Video Government
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Meghna Maiti / A plethora of lending apps has flooded the market. Most of these apps used to cheat innocent people, are available on several app stores for Android users in the country.

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Windies Struggle To 215/8 At Lunch

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Windies Struggle To 215/8 At Lunch

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of the first Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies have never won a Test match in Sri Lanka.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Have No Friends In Film Industry, Only Professional Relationships

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Have No Friends In Film Industry, Only Professional Relationships

Prateek Sur / Emmy-nominated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently spoke to Outlook about how he doesn’t have any friends in the film industry and that’s why he doesn’t find it difficult to say ‘No’ to films.

Advertisement